sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,50 Euro		-0,10
-0,49 %
WKN: 121806 ISIN: DE0001218063 Ticker-Symbol: A7A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
FINLAB AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FINLAB AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,51
20,79
11:14
20,60
20,80
11:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FINLAB AG
FINLAB AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FINLAB AG20,50-0,49 %