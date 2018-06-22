Original-Research: FinLab AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu FinLab AG

Unternehmen: FinLab AG

ISIN: DE0001218063

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 30.65 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker

nextmarkets customers can now trade with real money; another round of

financing carried out at nextmarkets; Deposit Solutions brokerage volume

continues to rise; price and rating remain unchanged

FinLab AG continues to benefit from a positive news flow about its

investments. On 14/06/2018, FinLab's portfolio company, the Cologne-based

company nextmarkets GmbH, announced the conclusion of a round of financing,

in which the start-up company received a total of EUR 6.0 million. As with

the other FinLab investments, new notable investors, such as Axel Springer

Media for Equity GmbH, Cryptology Asset PLC or the British hedge fund

manager Alan Howard, were added. We understand that the current Series A

round of financing, which brought in a total of EUR 9.5 million, is

expected to be used primarily for the expansion of the customer base, i.e.

for marketing and sales purposes.

The nextmarkets GmbH technology is, however, market-ready. The real money

offering also started on 14/06/2018, meaning that nextmarkets customers are

now in a position to trade equities, currencies, commodities and, before

long, ETF and cryptocurrencies. To that end, nextmarkets currently offers

private investors the assistance of 14 investment professionals, who

provide the users with real-time analyses for significant added value when

making investment decisions. An important basis for the nextmarkets

business operations is the approval as a securities trading bank, which it

received in early 2018. According to the company, this round of financing

was carried out with a significantly higher valuation. We had already taken

this into account in our valuation, which is why we will not make a change

in the fair value approach for this associated company.

In addition, the flagship company Deposit Solutions GmbH continued its

already very positive performance. At the start-up conference NOAH2018,

Deposit CBO and Managing Director Max von Bismarck announced the new value

of brokered investments at EUR 8.0 billion. By contrast, the brokered

volume was just EUR 1.0 billion at the end of 2016, making Deposit's

platform one of the fastest growing fintech solutions. Deposit Solutions

GmbH functions as a fintech company, which means it can use its own

open-banking platform to offer customers attractive daily and fixed-term

offers from other banks, without having to enter into a new customer

relationship.

The positive performance of the FinLab investments is in line with our

expectations, which are reflected in the fair value approach of our NAV

model. We therefore maintain the recently confirmed target price of EUR

30.65 and confirm the BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16639.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

ISIN DE0001218063

AXC0060 2018-06-22/10:01