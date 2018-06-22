Atos named a leader in Digital Banking Services by NelsonHall

Paris, June 22, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation today announces that it has been identified as a 'Leader' by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall in its latest Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Digital Banking Services[1].

The report cites Atos' strengths, including a large portfolio of proprietary IP with key technologies, strong data center (https://atos.net/en/products/data-center-applications-transformation) footprint in Europe, close relationships with many leading digital product vendors, and many successful acquisitions.

Atos includes FinTech services in all of its banking offerings, which consist of:

Banking customer experience (https://atos.net/en/industries/banking/customer-experience-banking)

Atos Codex Analytics (https://atos.net/en/industries/banking/customer-experience-banking/codex-for-banking) (Ecosystem marketplace aggregator, FinTech accelerator)

Banking utility and application modernization (https://atos.net/en/industries/banking/business-reinvention-banking)

Atos Canopy Hybrid Cloud (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-canopy-orchestrated-hybrid-cloud)

Risk management and cybersecurity (https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security)

Worldline (https://worldline.com/content/worldline/en/home.html) payments and fraud management

Solutions for processing bank products

Atos delivers these services using its 'Digital Transformation Factory (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory)' approach to change the operational delivery of its clients.

Commenting on the research, Andy Efstathiou, Banking Operations & Transformation Research Director at NelsonHall, said: "Atos' position as a Leader in NelsonHall's Digital Banking NEAT evaluation is driven by its comprehensive offering, with an emphasis on customer experience, analytics, and process management."

Elaborating on Atos' role as a leader in Digital Banking services, Dan Cohen, Group Senior Vice President at Atos for Global Financial Services, said: "We are delighted to be recognized as a global Leader in Digital Banking services. Atos uses digital services as a key differentiator to attract new business: our Cloud-based FinTech propositions, engagement program and research offer new ways to meet the industry's core transformation challenges (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwvfgHLNcIE) head-on."

Atos recently launched three new initiatives (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_01_17/atos-launches-three-new-services-enhance-global-fintech-partner-program) to strengthen its global FinTech Partner program (http://www.atos.net/fintech): FinLab (https://atos.net/fintech/home/solutions), its cloud-based platform to facilitate the creation of new joint services; FinHub (https://atos.net/fintech/home/engagement-program), a Fintech on-boarding program and FinNet, an insights and trends knowledge portal.

Through its subsidiary Worldline (https://worldline.com/), European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, Atos brings expertise in e-payment, transactional services and digital banking to Financial Services businesses. Today Atos and Worldline are working closely with around 25 pre-vetted Fintech partners to develop a range of vertical value propositions for some of the world's biggest banks.

For more details about the NelsonHall report, please click here (https://research.nelson-hall.com/sourcing-expertise/neat-reports/?avpage-views=neat&avpage-views=neat&NEATaction=viewProject&project=159&weightingGroup=617neatProjectPage)

For more details about Atos' digital banking services, please go to https://atos.net/en/industries/banking (https://atos.net/en/industries/banking)

For more details about Atos' FinTech solutions, please go to www.atos.net/fintech (http://www.atos.net/fintech)

[1] NelsonHall: Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Digital Banking Services, by Andy Efstathiou, published on June 20, 2018

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall 's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

