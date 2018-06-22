Cool Location for Hot Days: Brightening Up Your Garden is Easy - With Inspiration and a Paint Sprayer from WAGNER

MARKDORF, Germany, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The summer is here, so it is time to get into the garden to relax and recharge your batteries. J. Wagner GmbH, specialists in surface coating, present fresh and colourful ideas to brighten up any garden, balcony or outdoor area in no time. Here are three sets of instructions for a garden lounger, goal wall and for transforming wicker chairs. All fantastic projects for you to do yourself.

Just chill on the garden lounger

Fancy building your own garden lounger? No problem, thanks to the step-by-step instructions from WAGNER, even a novice DIYer can complete this project in half a day. Cut the wood, assemble and then spray it with your favourite colour using the W 590 FLEXiO paint sprayer from WAGNER. As well as being less expensive than buying one, by putting your heart and individuality into it you make it truly unique. After just a few steps, you can then enjoy many hours of relaxing sunbathing.

To the instruction

To the images

Have fun shooting at the goal wall

The World Cup is here so it is time to create your own goal wall to practice your shooting skills in the garden. With simple instructions from WAGNER you can make and paint it yourself to create something you can be proud of. A great DIY project to enjoy football this summer.

To the instruction

To the images

Sitting comfortablyonwicker chairs

Everything doesn't always have to be new - upcycling can give your favourite things a new lease of life. WAGNER demonstrates how by giving a set of wicker chairs a new look with a coat of paint using the W 590 FLEXiO paint sprayer. Spraying wicker is a key advantage of spray painting - because thanks to the fully adjustable paint jet, even wickerwork can be repainted quickly and easily. Let it dry, get an ice-cold drink - and then enjoy the summer.

To the instruction

To the images

About J. Wagner GmbH

Industry, tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts around the world have been relying on coating technology from WAGNER for more than 70 years. The WAGNER product portfolio ranges from handy paint spraying systems for DIY enthusiasts to professional equipment and industrial painting systems. All the applications offer the highest quality standards and innovative technologies. J. Wagner GmbH is part of the WAGNER Group, which operates globally with approximately 1,600 employees. In addition to the WAGNER brand, the group also includes other companies and brands, such as Titan, Earlex, Aura, Walther Pilot, C.A. Technologies and Reinhardt-Technik.

More information is available at http://www.wagner-group.com http://www.wagner-group.com

Suggestions and inspiration can be found at

Wagner Group YouTube

Press contact:

ad publica Public Relations GmbH

Sonia Garcia

Possmoorweg 1

22301 Hamburg

Phone: +49-40-317-66-321

Email: Sonia.Garcia@adpublica.com



J. Wagner GmbH

Anja Temme

Senior Marketing Manager

Home Finishing

Otto-Lilienthal-Strasse 18

88677 Markdorf

Phone: +49-7544-50-51-456

Email: Anja.Temme@wagner-group.com



