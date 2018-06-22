BG Staffing Is a Jobs Play with More Room to RunSince the beginning of 2017 and roughly the start of President Donald Trump's term in office, the country has created about 3.2 million new jobs, driving the unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8%.The tax reform may have helped, and small job services companies like BG Staffing Inc (NYSE:BGSF) are benefiting from the stronger job market.May witnessed the 92nd straight month of job creation in the United States, posting an impressive 233,000 new jobs. For the first time in awhile, there are more available jobs than jobseekers.BG Staffing has been on aggressive run of acquiring of other job.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...