The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 21 June 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1391.53 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1382.27 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1410.91 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1401.65 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at