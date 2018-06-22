DNR Stock: A Bullish Trend Still in DevelopmentI am focusing on Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) stock because I wanted to follow up on a report that I wrote on March 29, 2018, titled "DNR Stock Is Clearly a Bullish Trend in Development."In that report, I outlined why I believed that higher Denbury Resources stock prices were likely in development. At the time this report was published, DNR stock was trading at $2.67. It is currently trading at $4.45, which means that over the course of less than three months,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...