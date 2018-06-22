Gilla Inc.: Gilla Partners with Atlantic Canada Distributor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2018 / Gilla Inc. ('Gilla' or the 'Company') (OTCQB: GLLA), a designer, marketer and manufacturer of E-liquid for vaporizers and developer of cannabis concentrate products, today announced that the Company has partnered with MVP Distribution Limited ('MVP Distribution') to distribute Gilla's Crown E-Liquid and Coil Glaze brands in Atlantic Canada. MVP Distribution is the largest vapor distribution company in Atlantic Canada, supplying to over 50 local vape shops.

Mr. Jody Watt of MVP Distribution stated, 'Dealing with Gilla has been a pleasure. The level of dedication, experience and knowledge that Gilla has brought to our company has proven to be invaluable and industry leading. I would challenge any E-liquid distribution company to find a better-qualified business partner to work with.'

'We are pleased to be working with a premier distributor and recognized name in Eastern Canada,' stated Mr. Graham Simmonds, Chair and CEO of Gilla. He added, 'This new partnership is a testament to both the continued success of the Crown E-liquid brand and Gilla's customer service initiatives.

Gilla Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes E-liquid for use in vaporizers and develops turn-key vapor and cannabis concentrate solutions for high-terpene vape oils, pure crystalline, high-performance vape pens and other targeted products. Gilla aims to be a global leader in delivering the most efficient and effective vaping solutions for nicotine and cannabis related products. The Company's multi-jurisdictional, broad portfolio approach services both the nicotine and cannabis markets with high-quality products that deliver a consistent and reliable user experience. Gilla's proprietary product portfolio includes: Spectrum Concentrates, Coil Glaze™, Craft Vapes™, Siren, The Drip Factory, Shake It, Surf Sauce, Ohana, Moshi, Crisp, Just Fruit, Cassidy's Outlaw Series, Vinto Vape, Vapor's Dozen, Enriched Vapor and Crown E-liquid™.

