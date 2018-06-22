Publicis Groupe Clients Champion Creativity in Cannes

June 22, 2018 - Paris - 2018 has been a year of difference at the Cannes Lions for Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] and for its clients.

Different because of the decision the Groupe made to pause all of its investments in industry awards for twelve months, to focus on building its Marcel platform.

And different because of the way clients and partners have decided to support their relationship with Publicis Groupe and the work they are doing together, by funding all 2018 Cannes Lions entries.

Publicis Groupe clients have been championing creativity in Cannes this year. Their investment in award-worthy campaigns developed with Publicis Groupe agencies means that great work was able to be judged, and awarded, with outstanding results.

A very broad spectrum of big ideas from iconic brands like Audi, British Airways, Carrefour, Diesel, IKEA, McDonald's, P&G, Tesco and Toyota have been recognised at the 2018 Cannes Lions, including a Grand Prix in Media for Tesco, one Grand Prix in Film for Tide and a Titanium Lion, also for Tide.



Arthur Sadoun, CEO & Chairman of Publicis Groupe: "On behalf of the entire Publicis community, I would like to congratulate and deeply thank our clients. The support they gave of their own accord, by entering the work we have developed together this year, is an incredible statement of their commitment to creativity. At a moment where our industry is being challenged, they have demonstrated that they really care about our partnership, our journey to reinvent the way we work, and even more importantly the value of the big ideas we can bring to their businesses"

Nick Law, Chief Creative Officer Publicis Groupe, President Publicis Communications: "Congratulations to the teams that created such brilliant work. They should be proud. I feel lucky to have joined the Groupe's vibrant creative community and I'm looking forward to being with them for next year's festival."

