The "Oil Refining Industry in Russia 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oil Refining Industry in Russia is a complete source of information on Russia crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Russia and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.

Scope:

Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2017

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2017

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2017.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Figures Tables

2 Introduction to Russia Refining Markets

3 Refining Industry in Russia

4 Russia Refining Market Drivers and Restraints

5 Russia Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024

6 Russia Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2024

7 Russia Refining Industry Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

8 Key Strategies Russia Refining Companies

9 Company Profiles

10 Russia Refining Industry Latest Tenders and Contracts

11 Russia Refining Industry Updates

12 Russia Refining Industry Deals

