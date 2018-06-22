Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on the sinusitis market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat chondrosarcoma.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Sinusitis: Market analysis

The hollow space, a channel containing blood or a cavity within the bone in the human body is known as a sinus. There are different types of sinuses but, the sinus infection that impacts the spaces behind the head connecting to the nasal cavity is termed as sinusitis. Sinusitis occurs when the mucus starts building up in the nose, inflating the sinuses. Various factors can result in sinusitis, but the major factor that leads to sinusitis is the fluid that gets trapped into the sinus.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "There are two different types of sinusitis, including acute sinusitis and chronic sinusitis. Acute sinusitis is the most common type of sinusitis, which makes the cavities around the nasal passage inflamed and swollen. Chronic sinusitis is persistent sinusitis that lasts for more than 12 weeks along with the medical care."

Sinusitis: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the sinusitis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and unknown), RoA (inhalation, intranasal, oral, subcutaneous, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (monoclonal antibody, biological, small molecule, recombinant protein, and unknown), targets (DNA and RNA, glucocorticoid, IgE receptor, IL-5 receptor, protein, and unknown), MoA (bacterial DNA and RNA modulator, glucocorticoid receptor agonist, IgE receptor inhibitor, IL-5 receptor inhibitor, protein synthesis inhibitor, and protein replacement), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, completed, and NA).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 5 molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of sinusitis belong to this category.

Inhalation RoA involves the inhaling of medicines or anesthetics in the form of a gas or a vapor. In the current pipeline, one molecule is administered through the inhalation mode.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

