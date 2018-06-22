Media Release
Basel, June 22, 2018
Change in Dufry's Board of Directors
George Koutsolioutsos resigns from Dufry's Board of Directors with immediate effect.
Dufry has been informed by George Koutsolioutsos of his immediate resignation of Dufry's Board of Directors, in order to focus on his other activities.
