Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2018) - Navasota Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective as of June 19, 2018, the Company has completed its previously announced share consolidation (the "Consolidation"). Pursuant to the Consolidation, the Company's outstanding common shares were consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation common share (each, a "Post-Consolidation Common Share") for each five pre-consolidation common shares. Following the Consolidation, there are an aggregate of 4,066,106 Post-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

NAVASOTA RESOURCES INC.

"Michael Lerner"

Michael Lerner

Chief Executive Officer and Director

T: 416 710-4906

E: mlerner10@gmail.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Consolidation and the Debt Settlement, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.