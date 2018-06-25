NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2018 / Recently, Asia' leading crypto news source Crypto Investor Asia announced a ranking of the top ten Chinese-backed cryptocurrency funds. For the past year, despite the lackluster cryptocurrency markets, these Chinese initial coin offering (ICO) funds have turned in spectacular results, beating the traditional equity and bond markets by a long shot.

It is worth pointing out that 70% of the top 10 Funds backed Origo Network, one of the hottest blockchain project. Origo, the world's first community devoted to protecting the privacy of smart contracts is developing a public blockchain, through complete privacy preserving technology for smart contracts backed by a Double Advance Zero Knowledge Proof System. Origo Privacy Preserving Smart Contract Network provides a solution to execute smart contracts Privately, Securely and Correctly, which guarantees the contract input, details of contract execution, contract output and transaction to be private.

Here's a ranking of the seven Chinese-backed cryptocurrency funds which backed Origo Network and their returns on investment, based on publicly available data from www.cryptoinvestor.asia.

Funds Returns on investment Based Neo Global Capital 730 percent Singapore Nirvana Capital 729 percent San Francisco ChainFunder 633 percent --- Signum Capital 629 percent Singapore Metropolis VC 572 percent San Francisco GBIC 516 percent New York FBG Capital 419 percent Beijing and San Francisco

Neo Global Capital

Singapore-based Neo Global Capital's crypto portfolio includes some of the most sought-after digital token companies today. With a roster that includes such big hitters as Ontology, a distributed trust collaboration platform, crypto darling Zilliqa, a high performance smart contract platform and IoTeX a privacy-centric internet-of-things platform, the fund, helmed by a seasoned panel of investors including Tony Tao, a former secretary general of NEO, dubbed "China's Ethereum" has returned to investors 730 percent year-to-date.

Nirvana Capital

San Francisco-based Nirvana Capital has holdings in projects such as OmiseGO, an Ethereum-based financial inclusion and interoperability protocol and Qtum, a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. As values of both OmiseGO and QTUM have shot up astronomically, the value of Nirvana Capital's investments has returned 729 percent to investors. Alfred Jiang, a Silicon Valley veteran and one of the most well-connected investment managers in both China and the United States are one of its founding partners.

ChainFunder

ChainFunder has seen some spectacular returns, turning in 633 percent on its portfolio. With companies like IOTA, VeChain, EOS, and NEO the fund is led by Jack Zhang, an early Chinese cryptocurrency adopter who co-founded the BitAngelsClub.

Signum Capital

Singapore-based Signum Capital returned 629 percent on its portfolio which includes Eximchain, Aelf, OmiseGO, Zilliqa, QuarkChain, Kyber Network, TenX and Sentinel Protocol. The fund's Singapore representative is John Ng who is a seasoned entrepreneur. Signum Capital has its hands in almost all of the major projects in Southeast Asia.

Metropolis VC

Helmed by founding partner Bman Lee, San Francisco-based Metropolis VC's portfolio investments include OmiseGO, Zen protocol, a decentralized financial system and IOST, a scalable and secure blockchain app platform. The astute investments returned 572 percent on Metrpolis VC's portfolio.

GBIC

Global Blockchain Innovative Capital or GBIC is a New York-based crypto fund that is led by Chinese partners. Founding partner Richard Lee, a graduate from Columbia University in New York and his other partners have led the fund to return 516 percent on its portfolio which includes Eximchain, IoTeX, Nebulas, and ICON.

FBG Capital

Rounding off the top ten performing crypto funds is FBG Capital. The Beijing and San Francisco-based crypto hedge fund counts Vincent Zhou as one of its founding partners. Zhou is considered one of the most well connected and visionary hedge fund managers in Asia. FBG Capital's portfolio companies include Zilliqa, Eximchain, Aelf, and Nebulas and returned 419 percent on its investment.

SOURCE: Origo