NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2018 / Recently, Asia' leading crypto news source Crypto Investor Asia announced a ranking of the top ten Chinese-backed cryptocurrency funds. For the past year, despite the lackluster cryptocurrency markets, these Chinese initial coin offering (ICO) funds have turned in spectacular results, beating the traditional equity and bond markets by a long shot.
It is worth pointing out that 70% of the top 10 Funds backed Origo Network, one of the hottest blockchain project. Origo, the world's first community devoted to protecting the privacy of smart contracts is developing a public blockchain, through complete privacy preserving technology for smart contracts backed by a Double Advance Zero Knowledge Proof System. Origo Privacy Preserving Smart Contract Network provides a solution to execute smart contracts Privately, Securely and Correctly, which guarantees the contract input, details of contract execution, contract output and transaction to be private.
Here's a ranking of the seven Chinese-backed cryptocurrency funds which backed Origo Network and their returns on investment, based on publicly available data from www.cryptoinvestor.asia.
Funds
Returns on investment
Based
Neo Global Capital
730 percent
Singapore
Nirvana Capital
729 percent
San Francisco
ChainFunder
633 percent
---
Signum Capital
629 percent
Singapore
Metropolis VC
572 percent
San Francisco
GBIC
516 percent
New York
FBG Capital
419 percent
Beijing and San Francisco
Neo Global Capital
Singapore-based Neo Global Capital's crypto portfolio includes some of the most sought-after digital token companies today. With a roster that includes such big hitters as Ontology, a distributed trust collaboration platform, crypto darling Zilliqa, a high performance smart contract platform and IoTeX a privacy-centric internet-of-things platform, the fund, helmed by a seasoned panel of investors including Tony Tao, a former secretary general of NEO, dubbed "China's Ethereum" has returned to investors 730 percent year-to-date.
Nirvana Capital
San Francisco-based Nirvana Capital has holdings in projects such as OmiseGO, an Ethereum-based financial inclusion and interoperability protocol and Qtum, a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. As values of both OmiseGO and QTUM have shot up astronomically, the value of Nirvana Capital's investments has returned 729 percent to investors. Alfred Jiang, a Silicon Valley veteran and one of the most well-connected investment managers in both China and the United States are one of its founding partners.
ChainFunder
ChainFunder has seen some spectacular returns, turning in 633 percent on its portfolio. With companies like IOTA, VeChain, EOS, and NEO the fund is led by Jack Zhang, an early Chinese cryptocurrency adopter who co-founded the BitAngelsClub.
Signum Capital
Singapore-based Signum Capital returned 629 percent on its portfolio which includes Eximchain, Aelf, OmiseGO, Zilliqa, QuarkChain, Kyber Network, TenX and Sentinel Protocol. The fund's Singapore representative is John Ng who is a seasoned entrepreneur. Signum Capital has its hands in almost all of the major projects in Southeast Asia.
Metropolis VC
Helmed by founding partner Bman Lee, San Francisco-based Metropolis VC's portfolio investments include OmiseGO, Zen protocol, a decentralized financial system and IOST, a scalable and secure blockchain app platform. The astute investments returned 572 percent on Metrpolis VC's portfolio.
GBIC
Global Blockchain Innovative Capital or GBIC is a New York-based crypto fund that is led by Chinese partners. Founding partner Richard Lee, a graduate from Columbia University in New York and his other partners have led the fund to return 516 percent on its portfolio which includes Eximchain, IoTeX, Nebulas, and ICON.
FBG Capital
Rounding off the top ten performing crypto funds is FBG Capital. The Beijing and San Francisco-based crypto hedge fund counts Vincent Zhou as one of its founding partners. Zhou is considered one of the most well connected and visionary hedge fund managers in Asia. FBG Capital's portfolio companies include Zilliqa, Eximchain, Aelf, and Nebulas and returned 419 percent on its investment.
