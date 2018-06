LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melros Industries (MRO.L) said that clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or 'CFIUS' in respect of its Offer for GKN (GKN.L) has been obtained.



CFIUS has concluded its review and has determined that, based on its investigation, there are no unresolved national security concerns.



