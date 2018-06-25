Regulatory News:

Orano Projets, the Orano group's engineering subsidiary, and Chinese partner CNLA, a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), have recently come to an agreement for preparatory work on the Chinese used fuel processing and recycling plant. This agreement was confirmed during the visit in China of French Republic Prime Minister, Mr. Edouard Philippe.

This agreement runs until the end of 2018 and covers the work to be carried out in advance by Orano in preparation for the recycling plant project.

Following the signature in January of a memorandum of commercial agreement in the presence of the President of the People's Republic of China and the President of the French Republic, the Chairman of Orano Projets Patrick Jacq said this agreement "marks a new step in the discussions to launch by the end of 2018 the project to build a recycling plant in China with a capacity of 800 tons. Some 100 people are mobilized within Orano to perform this preparatory work

