InfiniBand Connects 4 of the Top 5 Supercomputers;

Mellanox Connected Systems Grew 13% in Six Months (Nov'17-June'18) to 216 Systems, or 43% of the List, Including Both InfiniBand and Ethernet

International Supercomputing Conference - Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that for the first time, InfiniBand solutions accelerate the top three supercomputers on the TOP500 list, and four of the top five systems: the fastest High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) supercomputer in the world deployed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the fastest supercomputer in China ranked second on the list, the second fastest supercomputer in the US deployed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory ranked third, and the fastest HPC and AI supercomputer in Japan, ranked fifth.

Mellanox connects 43 percent of overall TOP500 platforms or 216 systems, including both InfiniBand and Ethernet, compared to 192 systems in Nov'17, representing 13% increase in six months.

InfiniBand accelerates nearly 60 percent of the total HPC systems on the list and is the most used high-speed interconnect for the top 100, 200, 300 and 400 systems. InfiniBand is the interconnect of choice for HPC and AI infrastructures.

The TOP500 List has evolved in the recent years to include more hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise platforms, in addition to the high-performance computing and machine learning systems. Nearly half of the systems on the June 2018 list can be categorized as non-HPC application platforms, with a vast part of these systems representing US, Chinese and other hyperscale infrastructures, and are interconnected with Ethernet. Mellanox Ethernet solutions connect all of the 25 gigabit and faster Ethernet systems on the list, summed up to 76 platforms or 31 percent of the total Ethernet systems on the TOP500.

"Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet solutions now connect 216 systems on the TOP500 list, an increase of 13 percent in six months from Nov'17 to June'18. InfiniBand smart acceleration and In-Network Computing technology provide the highest performance and scalability for HPC and AI applications, and therefore InfiniBand is the interconnect of choice for the majority of these supercomputing platforms around the world. We are proud to accelerate the world's fastest supercomputer in the US and in the world, the fastest supercomputers in China, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, and other countries. InfiniBand enables research, government and industry organizations to find new discoveries and better data insights never possible before, and to develop new generations of products by maximizing data center performance and overall return on investment," said Eyal Waldman, president and CEO of Mellanox Technologies. "Because of their leading technology advantages, our Ethernet solutions connect all of the 25 gigabit and faster Ethernet based systems on the TOP500 list, demonstrating the growing adoption of our Ethernet NICs, switches and cables for hyperscale, cloud and enterprise infrastructures. Our HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand and Ethernet solutions will further increase our technology advantage and will enable the next generation of the world's leading supercomputers."

Published twice a year and publicly available at: www.top500.org, the TOP500 list ranks the world's most powerful computer systems according to the Linpack benchmark rating system. Key takeaways from the June 2018 list include:

