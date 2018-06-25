W.F.Howes Adds The Great Courses to Its Unlimited Streaming Video Service--Which Costs Libraries a Few Pence per View

Now, library members can access The Great Courses Library Collection exclusively via the RBdigital app-without breaking library budgets

LEICESTER, England, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W.F.Howes Ltd, an RBmedia company, today announced that The Great Courses Library Collection will soon be available exclusively on the RBdigital app. For the first time in the industry, libraries have an affordable way to offer members unlimited access to streaming video through an innovative pricing model.

Rather than offering The Great Courses on a pay-per-lesson model, W.F.Howes provides library members unlimited access to The Great Courses during any seven-day period. The RBdigital unlimited model enables library members to binge-watch videos the same way they do on subscription streaming video services like Netflix-costing libraries a few pence per view compared to other library vendors.

With the addition of The Great Courses Library Collection in this exclusive unlimited model, library members will be able to "binge-learn" over 150 of the most popular courses taught by the world's top professors. With hundreds of videos on subjects ranging from photography to physics, The Great Courses Library Collection offers engaging lectures for virtually every library member.

"The addition of The Great Courses Library Collection makes our education offering to library members one of the most robust in the industry," says Miles Stevens-Hoare, General Manager of International for RBmedia. "Via the RBdigital app, library members can also access music and art instruction and software training-as well as audiobooks, magazines, and eBooks."

The Great Courses joins an ever-increasing number of content services available on the RBdigital app. It allows library members to access the broadest array of content services available in the industry all in one app including:

Audiobooks -Only RBdigital delivers access to thousands of exclusive W.F.Howes audiobook titles, as well as premium content from other major publishers.

-Only RBdigital delivers access to thousands of exclusive W.F.Howes audiobook titles, as well as premium content from other major publishers. eBooks -Bestselling and award-winning eBooks by top authors.

-Bestselling and award-winning eBooks by top authors. Magazines and Comics -The largest collection of digital magazines for libraries, as well as hundreds of top comics from major brands.

-The largest collection of digital magazines for libraries, as well as hundreds of top comics from major brands. Entertainment -A wide range of entertainment content, including award-winning comedies, documentaries, drama, animation, shorts, classic TV, Spanish telenovelas and movies, concert films, and more.

-A wide range of entertainment content, including award-winning comedies, documentaries, drama, animation, shorts, classic TV, Spanish telenovelas and movies, concert films, and more. Education -A comprehensive collection that includes art and music instruction, software training, and more.

-A comprehensive collection that includes art and music instruction, software training, and more. Music-Full-length concerts and music documentaries.

About W.F.Howes

W.F.Howes Ltd, an RBmedia company, is the UK's leading audiobook, digital services and large print publisher, releasing around 76 new unabridged audiobooks every month under several imprints. The publisher's digital arm provides eAudiobook, eBook and digital magazine lending to the library market through the RBdigital platform, alongside several other platforms specialising in same-day newspapers, adult learning and language tutorial programs. For more information, visit www.wfhowes.co.uk and www.wholestoryaudio.co.uk or email info@wfhowes.co.uk.

About RBmedia

RBmedia is a global leader in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology that reaches millions of consumers-at home, in the car, and wherever their mobile devices take them. RBmedia produces exclusive titles and delivers the finest digital content-including audiobooks, streaming video, educational courses, entertainment titles, and much more. Headquartered in Landover, Maryland, RBmedia comprises an ever-expanding group of the best brands in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology. Find out more at www.rbmediaglobal.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708650/RBMedia_TGC_LibraryCollection_Color.jpg