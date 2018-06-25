sprite-preloader
WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 Ticker-Symbol: I8J 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2018 | 10:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Incap Oyj: Incap Corporation's CEO to change

Incap Corporation
Stock Exchange Release 25 June 2018 at 11 a.m. (EEST)

INCAP CORPORATION'S CEO TO CHANGE

Incap Corporation's Board of Directors and the President and CEO Vesa Mäkelä have agreed that Vesa Mäkelä will leave his position. Mr Otto Pukk has been appointed as the interim CEO starting from 25 June 2018. Along with the duty of the Group's CEO Otto Pukk will continue to act also as the managing director of Incap's subsidiary in Estonia.

Incap has started the search process for a new President and CEO and aims at filling the position as soon as possible.

Carl-Gustaf von Troil: "Following the positive development of Incap during recent years the company's operations and financials are now on a solid base. The Board aims at ensuring the high service level of key customers and the company's continued growth. We thank Vesa Mäkelä for his committed work for the company."

INCAP CORPORATION
Board of Directors

Further information:
Carl-Gustaf von Troil, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 50 622 37

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 570 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.



Source: Incap Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)