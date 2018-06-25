Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-25 / 10:10 *NORMA Group receives major order for e-car cooling systems in China* - *Up to 200,000 electric cars to be equipped from 2019 * *- Thermal management systems ensure optimal operating temperature * *- Solution developed, tested and validated in cooperation with the customer* *Maintal, Germany / Qingdao, China, June 25, 2018* - NORMA Group will supply around 40,000 thermal management systems [1] for electric cars to a leading Chinese vehicle maker every year from 2019 to 2023. The integrated systems ensure optimal temperature control of the battery [2] and the drive system. Up to 200,000 battery electric vehicles (BEV) will be equipped with the ready-to-install systems supplied as part of this major order. "Efficient thermal management is decisive to battery range and engine efficiency in vehicles with electric drives," says Bernd Kleinhens, Chairman of the Management Board of NORMA Group. "In close cooperation with the customer, we have developed a tailor-made solution that exactly meets their requirements." At NORMA Group, innovation is seen as the foundation for future business success. "Our company is already well positioned for alternative powertrains in individual mobility. We will continue to expand our leadership in joining technology in order to ensure this for the future," adds Bernd Kleinhens. The thermal management systems consist of thermoplastic hoses [3] and more than two dozen connectors [4] as well as other products from NORMA Group. Because thermoplastics are mainly used, the systems are around 65 percent lighter than systems with rubber hoses. Thanks to the modular design, the systems can be installed quickly. The 13-meter-long systems serve several cooling circuits. The systems are produced at the NORMA Group plant in Qingdao, China. NORMA Group operates four production facilities, two test laboratories and two sales offices in China. NORMA Group's local presence enables the company to support its customers as a partner with development processes as well as testing and validation. Additional information on the company is available on www.normagroup.com [5]. Press photos are available from our platform on www.normagroup.com/images [6]. *Contact* NORMA Group SE Susanne Kindor Marrier d'Unienville Group Communications Email: susanne.kindor@normagroup.com Tel.: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 7607 About NORMA Group [7] NORMA Group is an international market and technology leader in engineered joining technology [8] (joining, connecting and fluid handling technology). The company manufactures a wide range [9] of innovative connecting solutions and water management [10] technology offering more than 40,000 products to customers in 100 countries [11] with around 8,100 employees. NORMA Group helps its customers and business partners react to global challenges such as climate change and increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group joining products can be found in vehicles and trains, ships and aircraft, buildings and water management as well as in applications for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company generated sales of around EUR 1.02 billion in 2017. NORMA Group operates a global network of 27 production facilities as well as numerous sales and distribution sites across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. NORMA Group has its headquarters in Maintal, Germany. NORMA Group SE is listed on the German stock exchange (Prime Standard) and included in the MDAX index. End of Media Release Issuer: NORMA Group SE Key word(s): Industry 2018-06-25 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: NORMA Group SE Edisonstr. 4 63477 Maintal Germany Phone: +49 6181 6102 741 Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641 E-mail: ir@normagroup.com Internet: www.normagroup.com ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3 WKN: A1H8BV Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 698245 2018-06-25 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a222d74a58ddc4548b325353c9ea547c&application_id=698245&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3d6531c640964f6be9dc6c09272998e3&application_id=698245&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://www.normagroup.com/norma.nsf/res/NORMAFLEX en.pdf/$file/NORMAFLEX en.pdf 4: https://www.normagroup.com/norma.nsf/res/QUICK_PS3.pdf/$file/QUICK_PS3.pdf 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f541d7fbe199588b30ddc23cc97d1ed&application_id=698245&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05def05cd948e4746d1b09256aef7ca4&application_id=698245&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=76a720568c2e4cee8041bcc8e1c8c77a&application_id=698245&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=347b329af53acbb745e78332d18252c1&application_id=698245&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d13bd1971a3b0f29b806a578a7d27c36&application_id=698245&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 10: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6e0e12d095b6f8ac303f78c27a3e2029&application_id=698245&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 11: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0e6957fb89a177a3bd82352a90ad531f&application_id=698245&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2018 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)