HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Board Change 25-Jun-2018 / 13:33 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. June 25, 2018 HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Board Change Moscow, Russia - HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC (LSE: HMSG, the "HMS Group") announces that effective June 22, 2018, Philippe Delpal and Gary Yamamoto, Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company, have retired from the Board of Directors of the Company and that Ezio Vergani and Giorgio Veronesi have today been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Mr. Vergani and Mr. Veronesi, as well as other members of the Board of Directors of the Company, will be considered for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Company's EGM on July 23, 2018. Ezio Vergani is the owner and the President of Asco Pompe, an Italian company which produces, distributes, supplies and integrates products and technological systems for fluid handling, monitoring and water treatment. Prior to joining Asco Pompe, from 1985 to 2008, Mr. Vergani was the CEO and major shareholder of Finder Pompe, one of the European leading companies in the design and manufacture of engineered pumps and systems for oil & gas. Giorgio Veronesi has over 30 years of experience in the international engineering sector. He held various senior positions at such leading engineering companies as Foster Wheeler, Tecnimont, Siirtec Nigi and Techint. The Chairman of the Company' Board of Directors, Nikolay Yamburenko, commented: "The change in Independent Non-Executive Directors is in line with the best corporate governance practices regarding director rotation. We are thankful to Mr. Yamamoto and Mr. Delpal for their input in the development of the Company since their arrival to the Board of Directors in 2011 after the Company's IPO. Their expertise in corporate governance and finance was instrumental through these years and especially during the Company's first years as a public company. We are confident that Mr. Vergani and Mr. Veronesi will contribute their unique combination of strategic expertise and thorough knowledge of pump production and oil and gas engineering businesses and that the Company will benefit from their knowledge of international markets and best international management practices. In particular, we will rely on the extensive expertise of Mr. Vergani in the pump production business built on his long-term operational and directorship experience in the international pump industry. We equally value the experience of Mr. Veronesi that he has gained while working at international engineering companies, especially in connection with development of our oil & gas equipment and solutions business unit. This directorship rotation will enhance the strategic expertise of the Company and provide a further foundation for its sustainable growth in accordance with its strategy being implemented in the interests of all shareholders of the Company." Contacts: Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2017.grouphms.com [1] Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: BOA TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5680 EQS News ID: 698375 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9297f3483a0e6e31c5aa048874bd4629&application_id=698375&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

