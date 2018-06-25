Vaadin modernizes Java development with its biggest release to date: Vaadin 10

Vaadin platform 10 unifies server-side Java with the modern web and simplifies web development for all

SAN JOSE, California, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaadin today released Vaadin 10, its largest overhaul of a development platform for the 9 million Java developer community. Vaadin 10's guiding design principle has been to help developers solve business problems, instead of technical problems. This has been achieved by giving developers direct access from the JVM to the browser in a way no other product has previously done. Vaadin's latest platform release builds on 17 years of experience building developer tools.

"Google, Apple and Microsoft have moved away from competing on the browser side to collaboration and together building a standardized web platform. At the same time Pivotal's Spring platform has become the most popular platform for building applications in Java. By soldering these two platforms together we believe developers can leverage benefits of the both like never before," says Vaadin's CEO Joonas Lehtinen.

Vaadin 10 consists of two parts; a set of Web Components built for the latest web standards and a light-weight Java web framework that automates browser to server communication. Vaadin 10's Web Components are all mobile-first designed with a high focus on user experience. Under the hood they are custom elements that can be used from any web framework, like Angular, React or Vue. The Java web framework, Vaadin Flow, comes with built in Spring support, automatic server-client communication with WebSockets, data binding and support for alternative JVM languages such as Kotlin and Scala.

"Vaadin 10 is the biggest thing to happen to the Java ecosystem since Spring Boot. It optimizes for team productivity without compromising end-user experience. And it builds the foundation for Progressive Web Application (PWA) support in the platform. We see it both as a natural step in our 17 year history as well as a new chapter allowing Java developers to benefit from the power of designing user experiences in JavaScript, while maintaining the robustness of Java in the model," says VP of Product Management Niko van Eeghen.

Vaadin's technologies are today used by 100 million end-users, 150 000 developers and 40% of the Fortune-100. The majority of the technologies are licensed as open source with an Apache license. Vaadin today has over 1000 paying customers. Vaadin's business is 100% bound to the Vaadin platform and its surrounding ecosystem. Vaadin 10 is a Long Term Support (LTS) release supported for 5 years forwards from its release today.

The latest version is available as a free download from vaadin.com. To meet Vaadin experts in a city near you, find the closest Vaadin 10 launch event at vaadin.com/roadshow

For further information, please contact:

Joonas Lehtinen, CEO, Vaadin, +1 (408) 886-0554, joonas@vaadin.com

About Vaadin

Vaadin is the company behind the open source Vaadin Framework, which is used by 40% of Fortune 100 companies and by more than 150,000 developers worldwide. The company's 150 staff is located in Finland, Northern California, and Germany. The company makes money by supporting companies building on its technology in the form or additional developer tools, consulting, training and support. For further information on Vaadin tools, services, and career opportunities, visit vaadin.com.

Logos: https://vaadin.com/trademark