LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas wins "Brand of the Year" at prestigious EGR M&I Awards

Last week, the prestigious EGR M&I Awards were held in London, and LeoVegas won the award for "Brand of the Year" in strong competition with the all of industry's operators. The prize is awarded to LeoVegas for being the "most innovative and creative operator in the online gaming industry, recognizing that LeoVegas have pushed themselves to bring something new to the industry while keeping focus on their core value of delivering mobile entertainment".



LeoVegas also won the awards "Affiliate Marketing Campaign of the Year" and "Innovation in Mobile & Tablet".

Louise Nylén, CMO of LeoVegas, comments: "We are proud of and happy about all three awards, but "Brand of the Year" really stands out, as it shows our will and drive to work with innovation and development of our brand. This award is the result of dedicated work from a very strong team."

Gustaf Hagman, LeoVegas Group CEO, comments: "Winning 'Brand of the Year' is proof that we are constantly working towards our vision - "Leading the Way into the Mobile Future" and solidifies LeoVegas as a serious company that is here to stay. I am very proud of this award. It gives us further drive to continue to evolve and improve our brand."

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a local, multibrand operator collectively referred to as Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com/).

