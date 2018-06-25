Carnival PLC - Carnival Corp & plc Second Quarter Results.

Carnival Corporation & plc Reports Record Second Quarter Results

Record second quarter revenues and adjusted earnings

MIAMI, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announced U.S. GAAP net income of $561 million, or $0.78 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2018, higher than U.S. GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2017 of $379 million, or $0.52 diluted EPS. Second quarter 2018 adjusted net income of $489 million, or $0.68 adjusted EPS, was higher than adjusted net income of $378 million, or $0.52 adjusted EPS, for the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income excludes unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives and other net charges, totaling $72 million in net gains for the second quarter of 2018 and $1 million in net gains for the second quarter of 2017. Revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $4.4 billion, higher than the $3.9 billion in the prior year.

Carnival Corporation & plc President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald stated, "We delivered another strong quarter, again achieving record adjusted earnings on record revenues and exceeding the high end of our guidance range. Strong operational execution drove a 30 percent increase in adjusted earnings affirming the strength of our core strategy to create demand that outpaces measured capacity growth through outstanding guest experience efforts coupled with innovative actions to increase consideration for cruising across all global markets."

Key information for the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017:

Gross revenue yields (revenue per available lower berth day or "ALBD") increased 8.8 percent. In constant currency, net revenue yields increased 4.8 percent exceeding March guidance of up 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

Gross cruise costs including fuel per ALBD increased 8.2 percent. In constant currency, net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD increased 3.6 percent, better than March guidance of up 4.0 to 5.0 percent, principally due to the timing of expenses between quarters.

Changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and currency exchange rates increased earnings by $0.01 per share. Highlights from the second quarter include the delivery of Carnival Cruise Line's 26th ship in its fleet, Carnival Horizon in March 2018. Additionally, in April 2018 Seabourn took delivery of the 5th all-suite ship in its ultra luxury fleet, Seabourn Ovation. As a result of the strong guest response to sailings to Cuba, Carnival Cruise Line received approval for more than 20 additional calls, bringing the total to 40 calls to Cuba in 2019, departing from home-ports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Charleston. Also during the quarter, Carnival Cruise Line unveiled the largest, most technologically advanced operations center in the cruise industry. Carnival Corporation & plc increased its quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.50 and replenished the share repurchase program to $1 billion. 2018 Outlook At this time, cumulative advanced bookings for the next three quarters are in line with the prior year at higher prices. Since March, booking volumes for the next three quarters have been running slightly ahead of prior year at prices that are in line with the prior year. Donald added, "Strong operational results coupled with sustained strength in booking trends have mitigated the unfavorable $0.19 per share impact of fuel and currency moving against us since our last update. We remain on track to deliver double digit return on invested capital in 2018. In addition, we have accelerated returns to shareholders through our recent dividend increase, with annual dividend distributions now over $1.4 billion and the reauthorization of up to $1 billion in share repurchases." The company invested over $375 million in share repurchases since the beginning of the quarter, bringing the cumulative total of repurchases to date to over $3.7 billion since late 2015. Based on current booking trends, the company now expects full year 2018 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 3.0 percent compared to the prior year, better than March guidance of up approximately 2.5 percent. The company still expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency compared to the prior year to be up approximately 1.0 percent, in line with March guidance. Changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and currency exchange rates are expected to decrease earnings by $0.19 per share compared to March guidance and $0.13 per share compared to the prior year. Taking the above factors into consideration, the company expects full year 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 compared to 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $3.82. Third Quarter 2018 Outlook Third quarter constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent compared to third quarter 2017. Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the third quarter are expected to increase by approximately 3.0 to 4.0 percent compared to third quarter 2017. Changes in fuel prices (including realized derivatives) and currency exchange rates are expected to decrease earnings by $0.06 per share compared to the prior year. Based on the above factors, the company expects adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter 2018 to be in the range of $2.25 to $2.29 versus 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $2.29. Selected Key Metrics

Full Year 2018 Third Quarter 2018 Year over year change: Current

Dollars Constant

Currency Current

Dollars Constant

Currency Net revenue yields Approx 5.0% Approx 3.0% 2.5 to 3.5% 1.5 to 2.5% Net cruise costs excl. fuel / ALBD Approx 3.5% Approx 1.0% 4.0 to 5.0% 3.0 to 4.0%

Full Year 2018 Third Quarter 2018 Fuel cost per metric ton consumed $479 $525 Fuel consumption (metric tons in thousands) 3,305 820 Currencies (USD to 1) AUD $0.76 $0.74 CAD $0.77 $0.75 EUR $1.18 $1.16 GBP $1.35 $1.32 RMB $0.16 $0.15

Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (in millions) $ 561 $ 379 $ 951 $ 730 Adjusted net income (in millions) (a) $ 489 $ 378 $ 864 $ 657 Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.52 $ 1.33 $ 1.00 Adjusted earnings per share-diluted (a) $ 0.68 $ 0.52 $ 1.21 $ 0.90

(a) See the net income to adjusted net income and EPS to adjusted EPS reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues Cruise Passenger ticket $ 3,193 $ 2,872 $ 6,341 $ 5,676 Onboard and other 1,122 1,036 2,192 2,014 Tour and other 42 37 55 46 4,357 3,945 8,589 7,736 Operating Costs and Expenses Cruise Commissions, transportation and other 577 513 1,240 1,082 Onboard and other 138 129 278 253 Payroll and related 543 513 1,101 1,032 Fuel 373 310 731 607 Food 265 253 530 504 Other ship operating 749 685 1,460 1,346 Tour and other 36 33 50 46 2,681 2,436 5,390 4,870 Selling and administrative 605 553 1,221 1,102 Depreciation and amortization 512 456 1,000 896 3,798 3,445 7,611 6,868 Operating Income 559 500 978 868 Nonoperating Income (Expense) Interest income 3 2 6 4 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (49) (50) (98) (101) Gains (losses) on fuel derivatives, net (a) 41 (53) 57 (27) Other income (expense), net 10 (15) 11 (7) 5 (116) (24) (131) Income Before Income Taxes 564 384 955 737 Income Tax Expense, Net (3) (5) (3) (7) Net Income $ 561 $ 379 $ 951 $ 730 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.52 $ 1.33 $ 1.01 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.52 $ 1.33 $ 1.00 Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.50 $ 0.40 $ 0.95 $ 0.75 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 714 724 715 724 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 715 727 717 727

(a) During the three months ended May 31, 2018 and 2017, our gains (losses) on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains (losses) of $50 million and $(2) million and realized losses of $(9) million and $(51) million, respectively. During the six months ended May 31, 2018 and 2017, our gains (losses) on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains of $82 million and $69 million and realized losses of $(25) million and $(96) million, respectively.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except par values) May 31,

2018 November 30,

2017 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,053 $ 395 Trade and other receivables, net 342 312 Inventories 402 387 Prepaid expenses and other 481 502 Total current assets 2,278 1,596 Property and Equipment, Net 35,227 34,430 Goodwill 2,950 2,967 Other Intangibles 1,183 1,200 Other Assets 546 585 $ 42,184 $ 40,778 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 837 $ 485 Current portion of long-term debt 848 1,717 Accounts payable 745 762 Accrued liabilities and other 1,571 1,877 Customer deposits 5,308 3,958 Total current liabilities 9,308 8,800 Long-Term Debt 8,172 6,993 Other Long-Term Liabilities 771 769 Shareholders' Equity Common stock of Carnival Corporation, $0.01 par value; 1,960 shares authorized; 656

shares at 2018 and 655 shares at 2017 issued 7 7 Ordinary shares of Carnival plc, $1.66 par value; 217 shares at 2018 and 2017 issued 358 358 Additional paid-in capital 8,721 8,690 Retained earnings 23,564 23,292 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,855) (1,782) Treasury stock, 125 shares at 2018 and 122 shares at 2017 of Carnival Corporation and 37

shares at 2018 and 32 shares at 2017 of Carnival plc, at cost (6,862) (6,349) Total shareholders' equity 23,933 24,216 $ 42,184 $ 40,778

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

OTHER INFORMATION Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 STATISTICAL INFORMATION ALBDs (in thousands) (a) (b) 20,690 20,397 41,151 40,421 Occupancy percentage (c) 105.7 % 104.1 % 105.2 % 104.3 % Passengers carried (in thousands) 2,971 2,906 5,831 5,675 Fuel consumption in metric tons (in thousands) 819 830 1,640 1,649 Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs 39.6 40.7 39.9 40.8 Fuel cost per metric ton consumed $ 455 $ 374 $ 446 $ 368 Currencies (USD to 1) AUD $ 0.77 $ 0.75 $ 0.77 $ 0.75 CAD $ 0.78 $ 0.74 $ 0.79 $ 0.75 EUR $ 1.21 $ 1.08 $ 1.21 $ 1.07 GBP $ 1.38 $ 1.26 $ 1.38 $ 1.25 RMB $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in millions) Cash from operations $ 2,023 $ 1,917 $ 3,087 $ 2,849 Capital expenditures $ 1,627 $ 1,447 $ 2,201 $ 1,859 Dividends paid $ 323 $ 253 $ 646 $ 507

Notes to Statistical Information

(a) ALBD is a standard measure of passenger capacity for the period that we use to approximate rate and capacity variances and is based on consistently applied formulas that we use to perform analyses to determine the main non-capacity driven factors that cause our cruise revenues and expenses to vary. ALBDs assume that each cabin we offer for sale accommodates two passengers and is computed by multiplying passenger capacity by revenue-producing ship operating days in the period. (b) For the three months ended May 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended May 31, 2017, we had a 1.4% capacity increase in ALBDs comprised of a 2.1% capacity increase in our North America and Australia segment ("NAA") and a 0.3% capacity increase in our Europe and Asia segment ("EA"). Our NAA capacity increase was caused by: • Partial quarter impact from one Princess Cruises 3,560-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2017 • Partial quarter impact from one Carnival Cruise Line 3,970-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2018 • Partial quarter impact from one Seabourn 600-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in May 2018 These increases were partially offset by the partial quarter impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,550-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2017. Our EA segment's capacity increase was caused by: • Full quarter impact from one AIDA Cruises 3,290-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in June 2017 These increases were partially offset by: • Partial quarter impact from one P&O Cruises (UK) 700-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2018 • Partial quarter impact from one Costa Cruises 1,300-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2018 For the six months ended May 31, 2018 compared to the six months ended May 31, 2017, we had a 1.8% capacity increase in ALBDs comprised of a 1.8% capacity increase in our NAA segment and a 1.9% capacity increase in our EA segment. Our NAA capacity increase was caused by: • Partial period impact from one Princess Cruises 3,560-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2017 • Partial period impact from one Carnival Cruise Line 3,970-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2018 • Partial period impact from one Seabourn 600-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in May 2018 These increases were partially offset by the partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,550-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2017. Our EA segment's capacity increase was caused by: • Full period impact from one AIDA Cruises 3,290-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in June 2017 These increases were partially offset by: • Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (UK) 700-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2018 • Partial period impact from one Costa Cruises 1,300-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2018 (c) In accordance with cruise industry practice, occupancy is calculated using a denominator of ALBDs, which assumes two passengers per cabin even though some cabins can accommodate three or more passengers. Percentages in excess of 100% indicate that on average more than two passengers occupied some cabins.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Consolidated gross and net revenue yields were computed by dividing the gross and net cruise revenues by ALBDs as follows: Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2018 2018

Constant

Dollar 2017 2018 2018

Constant

Dollar 2017 Passenger ticket revenues $ 3,193 $ 3,072 $ 2,872 $ 6,341 $ 6,072 $ 5,676 Onboard and other revenues 1,122 1,094 1,036 2,192 2,132 2,014 Gross cruise revenues 4,315 4,167 3,908 8,534 8,204 7,690 Less cruise costs Commissions, transportation

and other (577) (551) (513) (1,240) (1,173) (1,082) Onboard and other (138) (134) (129) (278) (269) (253) (716) (685) (642) (1,518) (1,441) (1,335) Net passenger ticket revenues 2,616 2,521 2,359 5,101 4,899 4,594 Net onboard and other revenues 984 961 907 1,914 1,863 1,761 Net cruise revenues $ 3,599 $ 3,482 $ 3,266 $ 7,015 $ 6,762 $ 6,355 ALBDs 20,689,903 20,689,903 20,396,773 41,151,485 41,151,485 40,420,819 Gross revenue yields $ 208.55 $ 201.39 $ 191.59 $ 207.38 $ 199.35 $ 190.25 % increase 8.8 % 5.1 % 9.0 % 4.8 % Net revenue yields $ 173.96 $ 168.28 $ 160.15 $ 170.48 $ 164.32 $ 157.21 % increase 8.6 % 5.1 % 8.4 % 4.5 % Net passenger ticket revenue

yields $ 126.43 $ 121.85 $ 115.66 $ 123.96 $ 119.05 $ 113.65 % increase 9.3 % 5.4 % 9.1 % 4.7 % Net onboard and other

revenue yields $ 47.54 $ 46.43 $ 44.49 $ 46.52 $ 45.28 $ 43.56 % increase 6.9 % 4.4 % 6.8 % 3.9 % Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2018 2018

Constant

Currency 2017 2018 2018

Constant

Currency 2017 Net passenger ticket revenues $ 2,616 $ 2,508 $ 2,359 $ 5,101 $ 4,882 $ 4,594 Net onboard and other revenues 984 965 907 1,914 1,871 1,761 Net cruise revenues $ 3,599 $ 3,473 $ 3,266 $ 7,015 $ 6,753 $ 6,355 ALBDs 20,689,903 20,689,903 20,396,773 41,151,485 41,151,485 40,420,819 Net revenue yields $ 173.96 $ 167.84 $ 160.15 $ 170.48 $ 164.10 $ 157.21 % increase 8.6 % 4.8 % 8.4 % 4.4 % Net passenger ticket revenue

yields $ 126.43 $ 121.22 $ 115.66 $ 123.96 $ 118.64 $ 113.65 % increase 9.3 % 4.8 % 9.1 % 4.4 % Net onboard and other

revenue yields $ 47.54 $ 46.62 $ 44.49 $ 46.52 $ 45.45 $ 43.56 % increase 6.9 % 4.8 % 6.8 % 4.3 % (See Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Consolidated gross and net cruise costs and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD were computed by dividing the gross and net cruise costs and net cruise costs excluding fuel by ALBDs as follows: Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, (dollars in millions, except costs per ALBD) 2018 2018

Constant

Dollar 2017 2018 2018

Constant

Dollar 2017 Cruise operating expenses $ 2,645 $ 2,563 $ 2,403 $ 5,340 $ 5,151 $ 4,824 Cruise selling and administrative

expenses 594 574 548 1,203 1,161 1,094 Gross cruise costs 3,239 3,137 2,951 6,544 6,312 5,918 Less cruise costs included above Commissions, transportation and other (577) (551) (513) (1,240) (1,173) (1,082) Onboard and other (138) (134) (129) (278) (269) (253) Gains (losses) on ship sales and impairments 28 25 4 12 8 4 Restructuring expenses - - - - - - Other (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) - Net cruise costs 2,551 2,476 2,312 5,037 4,877 4,587 Less fuel (373) (373) (310) (731) (731) (607) Net cruise costs excluding fuel $ 2,178 $ 2,103 $ 2,002 $ 4,305 $ 4,146 $ 3,980 ALBDs 20,689,903 20,689,903 20,396,773 41,151,485 41,151,485 40,420,819 Gross cruise costs per ALBD $ 156.55 $ 151.63 $ 144.63 $ 159.02 $ 153.38 $ 146.42 % increase 8.2 % 4.8 % 8.6 % 4.8 % Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD $ 105.27 $ 101.65 $ 98.11 $ 104.60 $ 100.75 $ 98.46 % increase 7.3 % 3.6 % 6.2 % 2.3 % Three Months Ended May 31, Six Months Ended May 31, (dollars in millions, except costs per ALBD) 2018 2018

Constant

Currency 2017 2018 2018

Constant

Currency 2017 Net cruise costs excluding fuel $ 2,178 $ 2,103 $ 2,002 $ 4,305 $ 4,144 $ 3,980 ALBDs 20,689,903 20,689,903 20,396,773 41,151,485 41,151,485 40,420,819 Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD $ 105.27 $ 101.66 $ 98.11 $ 104.60 $ 100.71 $ 98.46 % increase 7.3 % 3.6 % 6.2 % 2.3 % (See Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) Three Months Ended

May 31, Six Months Ended

May 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income U.S. GAAP net income $ 561 $ 379 $ 951 $ 730 Unrealized (gains) losses on fuel derivatives, net (50) 2 (82) (69) (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments (28) (4) (12) (4) Restructuring expenses - - - - Other 6 1 6 - Adjusted net income $ 489 $ 378 $ 864 $ 657 Weighted-average shares outstanding 715 727 717 727 Earnings per share U.S. GAAP earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.52 $ 1.33 $ 1.00 Unrealized (gains) losses on fuel derivatives, net (0.07) - (0.11) (0.10) (Gains) losses on ship sales and impairments (0.04) - (0.02) - Restructuring expenses - - - - Other 0.01 - 0.01 - Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.52 $ 1.21 $ 0.90

Explanations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use net cruise revenues per ALBD ("net revenue yields"), net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as non-GAAP financial measures of our cruise segments' and the company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided along with U.S. GAAP gross cruise revenues per ALBD ("gross revenue yields"), gross cruise costs per ALBD and U.S. GAAP net income and U.S. GAAP earnings per share.

Net revenue yields and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD enable us to separate the impact of predictable capacity or ALBD changes from price and other changes that affect our business. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and expanded insight to measure our revenue and cost performance as a supplement to our U.S. GAAP consolidated financial statements.

Under U.S. GAAP, the realized and unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives not qualifying as fuel hedges are recognized currently in earnings. We believe that unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives are not an indication of our earnings performance since they relate to future periods and may not ultimately be realized in our future earnings. Therefore, we believe it is more meaningful for the unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives to be excluded from our net income and earnings per share and, accordingly, we present adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share excluding these unrealized gains and losses.

We believe that gains and losses on ship sales, impairment charges, restructuring and other expenses are not part of our core operating business and are not an indication of our future earnings performance. Therefore, we believe it is more meaningful for gains and losses on ship sales, impairment charges, and restructuring and other non-core gains and charges to be excluded from our net income and earnings per share and, accordingly, we present adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share excluding these items.

The presentation of our non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is possible that our non-GAAP financial measures may not be exactly comparable to the like-kind information presented by other companies, which is a potential risk associated with using these measures to compare us to other companies.

Net revenue yields are commonly used in the cruise industry to measure a company's cruise segment revenue performance and for revenue management purposes. We use "net cruise revenues" rather than "gross cruise revenues" to calculate net revenue yields. We believe that net cruise revenues is a more meaningful measure in determining revenue yield than gross cruise revenues because it reflects the cruise revenues earned net of our most significant variable costs, which are travel agent commissions, cost of air and other transportation, certain other costs that are directly associated with onboard and other revenues and credit and debit card fees.

Net passenger ticket revenues reflect gross passenger ticket revenues, net of commissions, transportation and other costs.

Net onboard and other revenues reflect gross onboard and other revenues, net of onboard and other cruise costs.

Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD is the measure we use to monitor our ability to control our cruise segments' costs rather than gross cruise costs per ALBD. We exclude the same variable costs that are included in the calculation of net cruise revenues as well as fuel expense to calculate net cruise costs without fuel to avoid duplicating these variable costs in our non-GAAP financial measures. Substantially all of our net cruise costs excluding fuel are largely fixed, except for the impact of changing prices, once the number of ALBDs has been determined.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Data

We have not provided a reconciliation of forecasted gross cruise revenues to forecasted net cruise revenues or forecasted gross cruise costs to forecasted net cruise costs without fuel or forecasted U.S. GAAP net income to forecasted adjusted net income or forecasted U.S. GAAP earnings per share to forecasted adjusted earnings per share because preparation of meaningful U.S. GAAP forecasts of gross cruise revenues, gross cruise costs, net income and earnings per share would require unreasonable effort. We are unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, the future movement of foreign exchange rates and fuel prices. While we forecast realized gains and losses on fuel derivatives by applying current Brent prices to the derivatives that settle in the forecast period, we do not forecast the impact of unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives because we do not believe they are an indication of our future earnings performance. We are unable to determine the future impact of gains or losses on ships sales, restructuring expenses and other non-core gains and charges.

Constant Dollar and Constant Currency

Our operations primarily utilize the U.S. dollar, Australian dollar, euro and sterling as functional currencies to measure results and financial condition. Functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar subject us to foreign currency translational risk. Our operations also have revenues and expenses that are in currencies other than their functional currency, which subject us to foreign currency transactional risk.

We report net revenue yields, net passenger revenue yields, net onboard and other revenue yields and net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD on a "constant dollar" and "constant currency" basis assuming the 2018 periods' currency exchange rates have remained constant with the 2017 periods' rates. These metrics facilitate a comparative view for the changes in our business in an environment with fluctuating exchange rates.

Constant dollar reporting removes only the impact of changes in exchange rates on the translation of our operations.

Constant currency reporting removes the impact of changes in exchange rates on the translation of our operations (as in constant dollar) plus the transactional impact of changes in exchange rates from revenues and expenses that are denominated in a currency other than the functional currency.

Examples :