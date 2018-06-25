Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 25-Jun-2018 / 16:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Yulia Chupina 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sberbank of Russia b) LEI 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of preferred shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification RU0009029557 code b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) 189.49 700 189.49 200 189.50 30500 189.50 200 189.50 1400 d) Aggregated Price 189.50 RUB information Volume 33000 Total 6253491.00 RUB Aggregated 33000 volume Price 189.50 RUB e) Date of the 2018-06-22 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange transaction ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 5681 EQS News ID: 698475 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2018 10:28 ET (14:28 GMT)