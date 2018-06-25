Concept Engineering, leaders in visualization and debugging technology for electronic circuits and systems, will unveil version 6.9 of the company's popular Vision debugging platform at the Design Automation Conference (DAC), June 24 28, 2018 in San Francisco.

Concept Engineering's Vision debugging platform consists of the flagship tool StarVision PRO, which combines the debugging features of all individual Vision tools into one customizable mixed-signal and mixed-language platform with powerful debugging and advanced flow automation capabilities for the design of complex SoCs, ASICs, and mixed-signal chips.

The StarVision PRO tool is complemented by Concept Engineering's three individual tools for specific design styles and abstraction levels:

RTLvision PRO for easy RTL code exploration, integration, debugging and intellectual property (IP) development.

GateVision PRO for full chip gate-level netlist debugging of complex SoC netlists.

SpiceVision PRO for advanced exploration and debugging features for transistor-level and post-layout debugging (SPICE-level).

New Vision Debugging Platform features:

A new automated plugin-mechanism allows easy access to customization scripts and makes it even easier to extend the basic functionality of the tools with customer defined specific features and special checks.

The new integrated Analog Waveform Viewer gives easy access to Spice simulation data and allows smart cross-probing between Waveform view and schematic view resulting in much improved SPICE debugging efficiency.

Multiple performance improvements for large full chip designs, such as improved search dialogs and GUI cockpit improvements that allows better performance scaling with growing design size.

Additional enhancements for the RTL and netlist parsers, result in improved RTL debugging.

Significant improvement to reading large SPICE netlist files.

"With version 6.9, customers will experience performance improvements when working with large designs," said Gerhard Angst, president and CEO of Concept Engineering. "This version also delivers significant improvements to the tool customization (flow automation) so that our customers can find bugs easier and faster."

The company's updated Vision platform, along with its visualization engines and libraries for EDA tool developers (Nlview, T-Engine and S-Engine), will be demonstrated in the Concept Engineering booth #2608 at DAC 2018.

Availability

Version 6.9 Vision tools can be downloaded after DAC 2018 from the company's website www.concept.de.

About Concept Engineering

Concept Engineering is a privately-held company based in Freiburg, Germany, that provides visualization and debugging technology for electronic circuits and systems, including automatic schematic generation technology for all major design levels. The company's technology helps electronic design engineers to easily understand, debug, optimize and document electronic designs. Concept Engineering's software technology is used in many fields in the EDA market, including: RTL development, IP reuse, ASIC and SoC design, FPGA design, analog/mixed-signal design, logic synthesis, design verification, test automation, post-layout analysis, debugging and visualization at system-, RTL-, netlist- and transistor-level.

SpiceVision PRO, GateVision PRO, RTLvision PRO, and StarVision PRO are registered trademarks and Nlview, T-engine and S-engine are trademarks of Concept Engineering GmbH in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005219/en/

Contacts:

Cayenne Communication

Michelle Clancy, +1-415-682-4552

michelle.clancy@cayennecom.com