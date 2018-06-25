sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,19  Euro		-0,12
-1,06 %
WKN: 922613 ISIN: US48268K1016 Ticker-Symbol: KTC 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KT CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KT CORPORATION ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,341
11,445
19:13
11,35
11,44
19:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KT CORPORATION ADR
KT CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KT CORPORATION ADR11,19-1,06 %
KUDELSKI SA8,03-3,37 %