PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA PROTECTS KT SKYLIFE'S COMBINED SATELLITE

AND MOBILE TV SERVICE FOR VEHICLES, SKYLIFE SLT

World's first hybrid media service combines satellite and LTE networks to deliver high-definition programming to mobile devices and viewers "on-the-go" in vehicles, without interruption

NAGRA content protection ensures content remains secure as it switches between satellite and mobile networks

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - June 25th 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today that it is securing a new hybrid satellite/mobile service for South Korean satellite broadcaster and current NAGRA customer KT SkyLife.

The new mobile satellite TV service, SkyLife LTE TV (SLT), is the world's first hybrid media service that allows passengers in cars and buses to enjoy high-definition satellite programming in real-time "on-the-go" and without interruption caused from traveling in heavy rain or through South Korea's tunnels. By providing an LTE backup signal via KT LTE network, it enables a seamless viewing experience when vehicles enter or leave areas with a weak satellite signal.

"With SkyLife SLT, passengers in cars and buses can now enjoy SkyLife's high-quality programming in the comfort of their vehicles, without worrying about missing any part of their favorite programming," said Han Lee, KT SkyLife CTO. "One of our main concerns was ensuring the integrity of the content as it switches from the satellite network to the mobile LTE network. NAGRA was instrumental in helping us achieve that by providing the most advanced content security technology in the market and we are pleased to extend our partnership with NAGRA to make this latest service a reality."

"KT SkyLife have always been at the forefront of innovation and their new SkyLife LTE TV service is no exception," said Stéphane Le Dréau, Senior Vice President Sales & Services APAC at NAGRA. "We're delighted to be a part of a world-first and cutting-edge service that ensures KT SkyLife's valuable high-definition content remains secure across networks and available without interruption to passengers as they travel."

KT SkyLife expect demand for mobile services to surge with the advent of 5G and autonomous vehicles.

KT SkyLife and NAGRA will exhibit at CommunicAsia 2018 (https://www.communicasia.com/), from June 26-28 2018, at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore and be located on booths 1H3-01 and 1J2-01, respectively.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com (https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski (https://twitter.com/NAGRAKUDELSKI).

