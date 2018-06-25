Tri-Star Resources Plc - Grant of Share Options

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

25 June 2018

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Grant of Share Options

Tri-Star announces that the Company has granted the following share options to Karen O'Mahony (acting CEO and CFO), David Fletcher (non-executive director) and Mark Wellesley-Wood (executive chairman) over 1,500,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ( the "Share Options") under the Company's share option plans:

Director No. of Share Options being issued Exercise price per Share Option Karen O'Mahony 833,333 5p David Fletcher 500,000 30p Mark Wellesley-Wood 166,667 30p

The Share Options vest immediately and have a life of three years from the date of grant.

The Share Options are being awarded in recognition of the services provided by the relevant directors in relation to the Company's financing and operations and, in particular, to its investment in Strategic and Precious Metals Processing LLP ("SPMP") which is constructing an antimony and gold processing facility in Oman (the "Project").

For Karen O'Mahony, a significant proportion of the award represents the share-based element of her compensation package agreed at the time she became acting CEO and CFO and reflects the lower base salary that was negotiated at that time to assist in the Company's drive to control cash expenditure.

Following the grant of the Share Options, Karen O'Mahony, David Fletcher and Mark Wellesley-Wood will hold share options as follows:

Director No. of existing options (post-consolidation) Exercise price of existing options No. of new share options Exercise price of new share options Total no. of ordinary shares subject to share options Karen O'Mahony - - 833,333 5p 833,333 David Fletcher - - 500,000 30p 500,000 Mark Wellesley-Wood 50,000 11p 166,667 30p 216,667

Related Party Transaction

Karen O'Mahony, David Fletcher and Mark Wellesley-Wood, as directors of the Company are "related parties" as defined under the AIM Rules for Companies and accordingly the grant of the Share Options to them constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The director independent of the grant of options, being Adrian Collins, considers, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, that the terms of the Share Options are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

Project

The Project is an antimony and gold production facility with annual capacity to process up to 50,000 dry tonnes of antimony and gold concentrate, producing up to 20,000 tonnes of antimony and 50,000 ounces of gold. OAR is based in Sohar, Oman and is being developed by SPMP, an Omani company in which Tri-Star has an equity and mezzanine debt holding. The plant is being built to the highest environmental standards and, once fully operational, it is expected to become a significant player in the antimony market.

Enquiries:

Tri-Star Resources plc Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 6291 Karen O'Mahony, Acting Chief Executive Officer Email: ceo@tri-starresources.com SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nomad and broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 Robert Wooldridge / Jeff Keating

