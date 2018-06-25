Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - Chris Taylor, CEO of Dunnedin Ventures talks about the company's one hundred percent owned diamond project in Nunavut, Canada.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/dunnedin-ventures-ceo-clip-90sec/

Dunnedin Ventures is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of June 25 - July 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Dunnedin Ventures (TSXV: DVI)

Dunnedin Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DVI) is a Vancouver-based company whose primary asset is the 100% owned, advanced-stage Kahuna Diamond Project in Nunavut which hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. The Company holds diamond interest in 1,664 km2 of mineral tenure located 26 kilometers northeast of Rankin Inlet and adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Meliadine gold mine. To define and prioritize kimberlite pipe targets Dunnedin has evaluated an extensive historic data set and recovered diamonds and indicator minerals from a series of kimberlite and till samples over three seasons of field work.

dunnedinventures.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com