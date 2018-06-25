Delivering valuable insights with solution anchored by GeneReader NGS System and utilizing QIAact target enrichment panels and gold-standard QIAGEN bioinformatics solutions

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today introduced seamless next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions for a wide range of hereditary diseases on the GeneReader NGS System, the complete Sample to Insight NGS solution for any lab worldwide.

QIAGEN has launched customizable QIAact target enrichment panels for analysis of more than 13 hereditary disease groups. The solutions integrate QIAGEN's QCI analysis and interpretation solutions, in particular also QIAGEN's HGMD Human Gene Mutation Database, the leading genomic knowledge base on hereditary diseases, with integrated bioinformatics analysis and interpretation software to deliver clear, actionable reports.

This integrated solution will allow for the analysis of specific sets of genetic hereditary disorders of interest, including inherited cancers, cystic fibrosis, inherited cardiovascular diseases, universal carrier screening and various other hereditary conditions.

"Genetic laboratories are eager to gain deeper insights into a range of hereditary diseases by using the power of NGS technology, but have been held back by the lack of complete workflows and powerful bioinformatics solutions. We are pleased to offer the first complete Sample to Insight solution for analysis of hereditary diseases. Our solution, anchored by the GeneReader NGS System, provides the complete solution that labs need to efficiently and reliably perform genetic analysis," said Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN.

