Conzzeta: Bystronic to acquire Antil S.p.A.

Acquisition in the Sheet Metal Processing segment

Bystronic acquires Antil S.p.A, San Giuliano Milanese (Italy)

ZURICH / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / Conzzeta (SIX:CON) has reported signing an agreement to acquire a 70% majority stake in the Italian automation specialist Antil S.p.A, based in San Giuliano Milanese, Milan. Antil S.p.A has been operating since 1989; in 2017, its around 100 employees generated revenue of a little over EUR 18 million. The transaction is planned to be concluded in the coming weeks.

Bystronic, which is part of the Conzzeta Group, is one of the world's leading providers of premium sheet metal processing solutions. With Antil, Bystronic is expanding its current range of services in the rapidly growing area of automation. Antil specializes in the loading and unloading of sheet metal processing machines and the corresponding storage systems.

Alex Waser, CEO of Bystronic and member of Conzzeta's Executive Committee, commented: "The automation of production processes is becoming increasingly important for the economic success of our customers. Antil and Bystronic are a great fit for each other in this area, both technologically and culturally. Together, we will set standards in the automated processing of sheet metal."

About Conzzeta

Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for innovation, reliability and a long-term perspective. Conzzeta strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth and long-term value creation. Over 4,700 employees at more than 60 locations worldwide are dedicated to offering customers innovative solutions in Sheet Metal Processing, Sporting Goods, Foam Materials, Graphic Coatings and Glass Processing. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX:CON).

