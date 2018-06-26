Arian Silver Corporation - Final Results

ARIAN SILVER CORPORATION





26 June 2018

Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2017 and Board Changes

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian" or the "Company") announces the release of its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017. The Company's full annual report including all notes to the accounts, is available from www.ariansilver.com/assets/docs/fs/180626-arian-annual-report-web.pdf.

The Company also announces the decision by two of its non-executive directors, Thomas Bailey and James Crombie, to retire from the Board of the Company with effect from 30 June 2018. Dennis Edmonds, Executive Chairman of Arian, commented, "Tom Bailey and Jim Crombie have served this Company loyally since 2006 and I would like to thank them for their contributions over that time, and wish them the very best for the future."

Chairman's statement

Those of you who read the Company's announcement on 10 May 2018 will be aware that I was invited to join the Board as its Chairman upon the retirement of both Tony Williams and Jim Williams.

Although I was not incumbent during the year on which we are reporting, it is always helpful to look back at the past year to provide context for my thoughts as to the Company's future direction, which I am sure will be of interest to all shareholders, and also to those who might be considering investing.

During the early part of 2017, the Company undertook an evaluation of its existing portfolio of silver projects in Mexico, from which respectable grades of silver, lead and zinc were reported.

Towards the middle and end of last year, the Company invested its time in examining the Noche Buena gold and silver tailings project and several lithium projects in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. These projects were judged to be uneconomic at that time, and thus were not advanced; no suitable projects have been identified since then and the Company has been considering its options as a result.

Upon my appointment to the Board, we raised approximately £600,000 to secure the Company's immediate financial future. These funds are backed by some experienced and highly successful mining professionals who see a future for Arian Silver, which I see as encouraging.

Looking to the present, I have two clear agendas. Firstly, we need to minimise expenditure wherever practicable to sustain the Company's resources. Secondly, we need to embark on an exploration programme to restore the Company to a position of possessing delineated mineral resources. At this moment in time, and providing the economics support this ambition, I am open to the advancement of one or more of the Company's existing silver projects, whilst simultaneously looking for suitable acquisition targets either in Mexico or other jurisdictions with an established mining community, stable political background, and where we can be assured of strong operational control.

We are fortunate to be able to add the support of a strong network within the mining community, which I believe will stand us in very good stead for advancing the prospects of this Company.

I look forward to reporting our progress to you during the remainder of this year, and into 2019.

Business overview

Strategy and business model

Arian's objective is to create a portfolio of mining projects in jurisdictions with an established mining community, stable political background, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

The group has operated in Mexico for over ten years during which time it has established long-term relationships with local government, communities, and key stakeholders. Arian's geological experts assess and identify projects for potential mineralisation. Wherever possible, the projects are acquired on a low-cost option basis whilst preliminary exploration is undertaken to assess the merits of further work.

Where preliminary studies evidence sufficient mineralisation, increasingly comprehensive studies will be undertaken with a view to delineating a compliant mineral resource estimate in readiness of potential sale of the asset to a producing mining company, at which time a significant premium over its acquisition and development cost may be justified.

Financial highlights

All dollar amounts in this annual report and financial statements are US dollars, unless stated otherwise.

As at 31 December 2017, the Group had total assets of $1.5 million (2016: $1.3 million) of which $0.9 million (2016: $0.4 million) was cash. The Group had total liabilities of $0.1 million (2016: $0.1 million) of which $0.1 million were current liabilities (2016: $0.1 million).

In the year ended 2017 the Group made an operating loss of $1.4 million (2016: $1.6 million) and a loss per share of $0.01 (2016: $0.01).

Overview of operations

During 2017, the Group completed its initial high level exploration programme over its portfolio of silver mining concessions covering an area of over approximately 1,500 hectares, to develop and direct future exploration work.

Silver properties

As at 31 December 2017, the Company held 12 fully owned mining concessions split between four distinct project areas:

San Celso project

The 88 hectare San Celso project is located in the historic mining district of Pánfilo Natera-Ojocaliente and is surrounded by other concessions to the south and west. It encompasses two veins: the San Celso and Las Cristinitas veins. Work carried out during 2017 resulted in the surface extension of these veins of 800 metres. Samples taken to date have evidenced grades of up to 395g/t Ag, 13,700ppm Pb, and 13,900ppm Zn.

Los Campos project

The Los Campos project comprises four concessions covering an area of approximately 500 hectares and is located on the south side of the city of Zacatecas. The property encompasses at least two known veins: the Los Campos vein and the San Rafael vein, and is easily accessible 15-minutes' drive from the centre of the City of Zacatecas.

The Los Campos vein system has been developed along a strike distance of 3.3km and to depths exceeding 100m. Our geological mapping and sampling discovered additional veins running either parallel or nearly parallel to the Los Campos vein.

La Africana project

The La Africana project is a strategically located project covering approximately 15 hectares, 3 kilometres south west of Pánfilo Natera. The project encompasses a past-producing mine and work carried out on the project evidences significant zones of high-grade silver mineralisation over respectable widths.

Calicanto project

On 1 August 2016 the Company announced its Mexican subsidiary, Compañía Minera Estrella De Plata SA de CV, had executed a binding agreement with Minera Oro Silver de Mexico SA de CV ("Minera Oro Silver"), a subsidiary of Endeavour Silver Corporation, to sell the Group's 75 hectare Calicanto Project for US$400,000. The amount due from the sale was shown in the consolidated statement of financial position as an asset held for sale in the year ended 31 December 2016.

The transaction was completed in 2017, including receipt of funds and ratification of the assignment agreement in respect of the relevant mineral concessions.

Other silver mining concessions

Arian Silver holds three additional concessions not otherwise grouped into project groupings, covering almost 900 hectares. These concessions were acquired in 2006 because of their strategic position to the San Celso project. These concessions too require further exploratory work to fully assess their economic potential.

Lithium properties

In early 2017, the Company acquired options over three potential lithium projects and carried out preliminary exploration which evidenced the presence of lithium at each of the project areas. However, the directors concluded the projects were unlikely to be commercially viable and their value has been expensed.

Future outlook

Following the retirement of the Company's executive directors, Jim Williams and Tony Williams in May 2018, and the appointment of Dennis Edmonds as Executive Chairman, the Company has benefited from fresh leadership, a new perspective, and the financial support of experienced mining professionals through the injection of additional cash resources in May 2018.

The directors are taking action to reduce the Company's expenditures and to identify and acquire small but scalable projects in jurisdictions with stable governments, and in commodities considered to have strong futures, both in the short-to-medium, and long term.

Subject to any decision to further explore the existing silver projects or to acquire any additional projects, the Company will seek to delineate compliant mineral resources.





Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2017

(Tabulated amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated)

Note 2017 2016 Continuing operations Other administrative expenses (1,423) (1,366) Impairment of available for sale investments 18 (129) - Impairment of exploration assets 9 - (202) Total administrative expenditure (1,552) (1,568) Operating loss 4 (1,552) (1,568) Net investment income 6 4 20 Loss for the year before taxation (1,548) (1,548) Tax 7 - - Loss for the year attributable to equity shareholders of the parent (1,548) (1,548) Other comprehensive income

that may be recycled to profit or loss Foreign exchange translation differences recognised directly in equity 113 (263) Other comprehensive income for the year 113 (263) Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to equity shareholders of the parent (1,435) (1,811) Basic and diluted loss per share ($/share) 8 (0.01) (0.01)





Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2017

(Tabulated amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated)

Note 2017 2016 Assets Available-for-sale financial assets 18 143 - Intangible assets 9 236 173 Property, plant and equipment 10 6 7 Total non-current assets 385 180 Trade and other receivables 12 57 309 Cash and cash equivalents 13 876 416 Total current assets 933 725 Assets held for sale 11 - 400 Total assets 1,318 1,305 Equity attributable to equity shareholders of the parent Share capital 14 52,965 52,396 Warrant reserve 14 2,166 1,333 Share-based payment reserve 14 1,389 1,417 Foreign exchange translation reserve 14 1,941 1,828 Retained earnings (57,228) (55,764) Total equity 1,233 1,210 Liabilities Trade and other payables 16 85 95 Total current liabilities 85 95 Total liabilities 85 95 Total equity and liabilities 1,318 1,305

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 25 June 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:

Dennis V. Edmonds

Executive Chairman





Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ended 31 December 2017

(Tabulated amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated)

Note 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before tax from continuing operations (1,548) (1,548) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation 10 4 3 Exchange difference 47 (69) Net interest receivable 6 (6) (20) Impairment of intangible assets 9 - 202 Impairment of available for sale investments 18 129 - Loss on discontinuing operations - - Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 56 - Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 12 22 (48) (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables 16 (20) (433) Cash used in operating activities (1,316) (1,913) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 1 1 Proceeds from Quintana for working capital - 50 Proceeds from sale of asset held for sale 11 400 - Purchase of intangible assets 9 (22) (84) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 10 (2) (7) Cash used in investing activities 377 (40) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of share capital and warrants 14 1,558 2,157 Issue costs 14 (156) (209) Cash from financing activities 1,402 1,948 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 463 (5) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 416 474 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (3) (53) Cash and cash equivalents at 31 December 13 876 416





Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ended 31 December 2017

(Tabulated amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars unless otherwise stated)





Share capital



Warrant reserve Share based payment reserve Foreign exchange translation reserve



Retained earnings





Total Balance: 31 December 2015 51,781 3,455 7,701 2,091 (63,955) 1,073 Loss for the year - - - - (1,548) (1,548) Foreign exchange - - - (263) - (263) Total comprehensive income - - - (263) (1,548) (1,811) Shares issued for cash 824 1,333 - - - 2,157 Share issue costs (209) - - - - (209) Lapse of share options - - (6,284) - 6,284 - Cancellation of warrants - (3,455) - - 3,455 - Balance: 31 December 2016 52,396 1,333 1,417 1,828 (55,764) 1,210 Loss for the year - - - - (1,548) (1,548) Foreign exchange - - - 113 - 113 Total comprehensive income - - - 113 (1,548) (1,435) Shares and warrants issued for cash 725 833 - - - 1,558 Share issue costs (156) - - - - (156) Lapse of share options - - (84) - 84 - Share options issued - - 56 - - 56 Balance: 31 December 2017 52,965 2,166 1,389 1,941 (57,228) 1,233

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

