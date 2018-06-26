Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Simplifies IoT Cloud Connectivity with Latest Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Sensor Development Kit

SmartBond 15 Degrees-of-Freedom Multi-Sensor Kit advances IoT connectivity to the cloud, enabling wide device compatibility with the lowest power consumption

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging, and Bluetooth(R) low energy (LE) technology, today unveiled its new 15 Degrees-of-Freedom (DOF) SmartBond Multi-Sensor Kit to support sensor connectivity in the Internet of Things (IoT). Built on Dialog's DA14585 SmartBond System-on-Chip (SoC), the kit allows engineers to easily connect sensors to the cloud at the lowest power and smallest footprint.

Supporting more sensors than any other on the market, the kit allows developers to collect environmental data including temperature, pressure, humidity, gas concentrations, as well as motion, light, sound and magnetic field. This broad capability is especially suited to projects that require rapid prototyping and accelerated time-to-market. Operation and functionality can be easily tailored within its software to match the application, allowing it to be used as a beacon, tag, wireless sensor or mesh node. Additionally, software upgrades are accomplished remotely by utilizing the kit's SUOTA (Software Upgrade Over The Air) functionality.

The Sensor Kit offers engineers and educational institutions a comprehensive sensor solution, with flexibility across hardware and software that includes extensive cloud support ranging from IFTTT for the creation of simple applets, to the creation of advanced workflows for data analytics supporting cloud agents from all major platforms including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Cloud connectivity opens up new possibilities, such as visualization of historic data with data analytics, remote sensor management, Alexa voice command support, alert notifications and cloud-based actuator control.

Dialog's SmartBond Multi-Sensor Kit represents best-in-class performance, longevity and range. Based on the SmartBond DA14585 SoC and powered by 2 AA batteries, the kit delivers long lasting battery life and a range of up to 300 meters.

Sensor data collected by the onboard, integrated DA14585 can be processed locally by Dialog's unique SmartFusion software to enable data transmission with minimal interference and the lowest power consumption prior to transmission to a smartphone or Bluetooth low energy-enabled Raspberry Pi gateway to the cloud.

"One of the most important aspects of the Internet of Things is the ability to measure, transmit and process data with sensors," said Sean McGrath, Senior Vice-President & General Manager of the Connectivity Business Group, Dialog Semiconductor. "Our SmartBond Multi-Sensor Kit has been designed to deliver world class performance with the utmost flexibility and longevity. It has been built to exceed current and future requirements as the IoT continues to advance with new applications and greater capabilities." The Multi-Sensor Kit is supported by Dialog's software suite, which includes application software running on the DA14585, cloud gateway software for Raspberry Pi hardware, web applications and mobile applications for Android and iOS. For more information, please click here. Dialog will be presenting further details on the Multi-Sensor Kit at Sensors Expo 2018, Booth 1317 on June 26-28 in San Jose, California at the McEnery Convention Center. Dialog, the Dialog logo, SmartBond and SmartFusion are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2018 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved. Media Contact:

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next. Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,050 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com. Contact:

