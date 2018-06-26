DMA Selects OneTrust for GDPR Privacy Programme and Marketing Compliance

The UK's top organisation for data-driven marketers will leverage OneTrust for its internal GDPR and ePrivacy compliance programme

LONDON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DMA, the UK's member-based network of 1,000 data-driven marketing companies, today announced it selected OneTrust, the global leader in privacy management and marketing compliance software to automate its privacy programme for compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and impending ePrivacy Regulation.

DMA will leverage many OneTrust modules to operationalise their privacy and marketing compliance activities. DMA will use OneTrust for assessment automation, including privacy impact assessments and data protection impact assessments (PIA/DPIAs) and data mapping to maintain records of processing activities. DMA will also implement the full OneTrust Marketing and Web Compliance suite of products, including Universal Consent Management, Data Subject Access Rights Request, and Cookie Consent and Website Scanning.

"Marketers across the UK look to the DMA for research, guidance and best practice, particularly when it comes to the complex challenges of compliance with GDPR and ePrivacy legislation," said Rachel Aldighieri, MD at the DMA. "When we were assessing the needs for our internal privacy management, OneTrust was the clear leader in the market and able to provide a solution that fits our needs perfectly. Their technology is backed by deep regulatory research and helps automate an otherwise complicated process of privacy and marketing compliance."

"We've built the industry's most widely used and innovative marketing compliance and privacy management technology and are excited to partner with DMA to help automate and operationalise their GDPR efforts," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Marketers across the UK look to the DMA for guidance and best practices for GDPR compliance, and we're proud to be the solution that the DMA has selected for its own GDPR, marketing compliance and privacy programme management."

For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.comor email Info@OneTrust.com.

About DMA

The DMA is a UK trade association for the one-to-one marketing industry - those companies that speak directly to their customers and those companies that help them achieve this. The DMA provides best-practice guidelines and legal services for its members, who are typically marketing, advertising and data-driven organisations.

More than 1,000 companies in the UK are DMA members. The DMA also holds industry events, conducts research and publishes reports, lobbies for legislation to support its members' business practices and has a close working relationship with the Information Commissioner's Office. All DMA members must comply with the DMA code, which is available to read here: http://dma.org.uk/the-dma-code.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the global leader in privacy management and marketing compliance software. More than 1,500 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR and ePrivacy (Cookie Law). The software, available in 50+ languages, is backed by over 15 awarded patents and can be deployed in an EU cloud or on-premise. The comprehensive platform is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins used together to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organisation to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors.