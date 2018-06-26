Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-06-26 09:27 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius made a decision concerning conditional admission of AUGA group, AB shares (ISIN code: LT0000127466, ticker: AUG1L) to the Main Trading List of Nasdaq Vilnius at the request of the Company: 1. To admit ordinary registered shares (ORS, ISIN code LT0000127466) of AUGA group, AB to the Main Trading List of Nasdaq Vilnius provided that by September 30, 2018 AUGA group, AB fulfils the following condition set by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, i.e. ORS of AUGA group, AB shall be distributed to the public to the extent that the requirement regarding a sufficient portion of the free float set forth in the clause 5.4. of the Listing Rules of AB Nasdaq Vilnius would be met. 2. To determine that ORS of AUGA group, AB shall be considered admitted to the Main List when AUGA group, AB presents the report to Nasdaq Vilnius concerning fulfilment of the condition established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board and the decision of the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, confirming that the issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements set forth in the Listing Rules of Nasdaq Vilnius AB, is made. 3. If the issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, the Nasdaq Vilnius Board will decide the day of admission of the financial instruments into the Main Trading list. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.