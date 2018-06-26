COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Hochtief AG EUR500mil 7yr

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

26 June 2018

Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due July 2025

Issued pursuant to the Debt Issuance Programme, dated 07 June 2018

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: (44-207475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mil (no grow) Description: EUR500mil Fixed Rate Notes due 03 July 2025 ISIN: DE000A2LQ5M4 Offer price: [n/a] Other offer terms: Denoms: EUR1k+1k, Listing Luxembourg. Payment date 03 July 2018 Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CSM)



Stabilsation Managers:

HSBC Bank plc

Mizuho International plc

Société Générale Stabilisation period expected to start on: 26 June 2018 Stabilisation period expected to end on: 26 July 2018 (30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities) Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

