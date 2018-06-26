AIG Life Retirement, a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), today announced the appointment of Adam Winslow as Chief Executive Officer, International. Mr. Winslow is currently Chief Executive Officer of AIG Life Limited (U.K.), where he has led the business since its acquisition by AIG in 2015.

In his new role, Mr. Winslow will continue to lead AIG Life and will now also assume responsibility for Laya Healthcare in Ireland. He will also support potential further international expansion opportunities. Adam will continue to report to Rod Rishel, Chief Executive Officer, Life Insurance, and will join the Life Retirement Executive Team. He will remain based in London, where AIG Life is headquartered.

"We have established a strong foundation for success and growth in the U.S., and internationally in the U.K. and Ireland, which positions us well to expand our existing businesses while pursuing opportunistic growth," said Kevin Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Life Retirement. "Adam has successfully integrated and transformed the performance of our Life business in the U.K., implementing a growth agenda and producing strong shareholder value, all of which are essential skills in helping us deliver on our strategic growth ambitions."

Mr. Winslow has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry across both life and general insurance in France, South Africa and the U.K. Before joining AIG, he led both the Life Retail and Partnerships businesses at Aviva.

"I am very pleased to join the U.S. Life Retirement Executive Team and take up this new position alongside my existing responsibility as CEO of AIG Life," Mr. Winslow said. "This is an exciting time at AIG, and I look forward to working with colleagues across our businesses to leverage our many strengths and make further progress on improving our performance and delivering profitable growth."

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005530/en/

Contacts:

AIG

U.K. Ireland:

Julie Hughes-Edwards, 44 (0)1737 441442;

julie.hughes-edwards@aiglife.co.uk

or

U.S.:

Brent Connett 713-831-6414;

brent.connett@aig.com