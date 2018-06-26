Command Alkon to Showcase New Digital Technologies at Hillhead 2018 That Improve Efficiencies, Productivity and Savings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DERBYSHIRE, United Kingdom, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon (http://www.commandalkon.com/), the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, will exhibit their technology solutions at Hillhead 2018 on June 26-28, 2018. Command Alkon will be demonstrating their latest digital solutions for Dispatch, Mobile, Inventory, Back Office and more at Stand PC53 at the conference. These technologies help aggregate suppliers and haulers automate processes, lower costs and improve customer service.

"Saving time in deliveries, eliminating paper and admin time, gaining visibility into assets and managing exceptions/alerts are some of the benefits that clients receive from implementing Command Alkon's solutions," said David Taylor, UK Area Sales Manager at Command Alkon. "We are proud to showcase our products and demonstrate their benefits again this year at the Hillhead 2018 Show."

Held in a limestone quarry in the heart of the Derbyshire countryside, Hillhead is a bi-annual show where more than 18,500 industry visitors from across the quarrying, construction, and recycling sectors take advantage of networking opportunities, see new innovations in action, and showcase their own innovative technologies.

Product specialists with a wealth of experience with the biggest names in aggregates will be in Stand PC53 to demonstrate Command Alkon's products that maximize productivity, increase efficiencies and drive revenues. These include:

Weighbridge integration

Dispatch

Truck and Hauler Management

Revenue maximization

Ticketing

Inventory operations

GPS/ Telematics

Mobile Solutions

...And so much more!

Expo hours include:

Tuesday 26th June 08:30 - 18:00

Wednesday 27th June 08:30 - 18:00

Thursday 28th June 08:30 - 16:30

To learn more about Hillhead 2018, visit the website (https://www.hillhead.com/welcome).

More information about Command Alkon, as well as contact information and appointment registrations can be found on the online profile (https://www.hillhead.com/exhibitors/command-alkon-uk-ltd?&azletter=C&searchgroup=libraryentry-exhibitors#/). You can also visit Mastery, by Command Alkon (https://mastery.commandalkon.com/). This resource hub houses information about the company, along with several other industry-related topics.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com (http://www.commandalkon.com/).

