Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (FSE: 1LA) (WKN: A2DFYX) (OTC: ALGWF) ("Alliance Growers" or the "Company") is pleased to report that recent informal trials whereby patients were treated with the "CBD DANA" strain, show extremely promising results in helping provide effective relief for individuals stricken with chronic pain.

Alliance Growers, via its strategic partnership with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. (formerly known as WFS Pharmagreen Inc.), has secured access to a proprietary CBD strain named "CBD DANA,". The unique strain has been tested for a content of at least 12% CBD and less than 0.3% THC. This CBD yield is substantially greater than traditional hemp strains which typically have at most a 1% content of CBD. The lower THC content allows the strain to be classified as "industrial hemp" which makes it ideal for cultivation with less restrictive regulation.

The female plantlets produced in the Tissue Culture Lab at the Cannabis Biotech Complex will be available for our own commercial hemp operations and for hemp farmers on a global scale. Providing all female, fully rooted tissue-cultured plantlets of the strain will provide a significant yield in CBD production for hemp farmers.

The informal tests that are currently ongoing are unique in that the raw flower material is grinded down and not extracted. Therefore, the 'whole plant' benefits are realized and provides the healing 'entourage effect' with great success. The informal tests are conducted with individuals possessing a prescription from their attending physician and have a license to possess from Health Canada.

Alliance Growers is also pleased to report that Cannabis Compliance Inc., the ACMPR consultants to Pharmagreen Biotech Inc., have submitted two licensing applications to Health Canada. One is for an ACMPR license - to grow and sell tissue cultured plantlets, and the second is for a Dealer License - to extract, formulate, package and sell cannabis derivatives.

Additionally, the Company reports that the Engineering plans for the Cannabis Biotech Complex are developing and moving forward as planned.

Commenting on the successful trials and the progress at the Cannabis Biotech Complex, Dennis Petke, Alliance Growers President and CEO stated, "The products produced from the CBD Dana strain and from Cannabis CBD oil will give Alliance Growers and its group of companies a significant advantage in cost and margin compared to competitors. Spyder Vapes Inc., an established, upscale, 'high-end stores without high-end prices' retail chain will provide the perfect distribution channel for these highly effective Pharmagreen and Alliance Growers branded products. We are thrilled to be executing on our strategy to take Alliance Growers to where the market is going, not where it is today."

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a diversified cannabis company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. advancing a new business partnership, to jointly develop and operate a 58,000-square foot facility, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general. The proposed Cannabis Biotech Complex will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically utilizing the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which allows for more tissue cultured plantlets to be produced in less space and less time.

Alliance Growers recently announced that it will acquire established Ontario based retailer Spyder Vapes Inc. This is the first step in the development of a true vertically integrated Seed to Sale business for Alliance Growers.

About Spyder Vapes Inc.

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Dan Pelchovitz, Spyder Vapes is an established chain of three high-end vape stores in Ontario. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Revenues for the initial two stores totalled $733,000 for the year ending January 31, 2018. The third store opened in December 2017.

Spyder Vapes is currently sourcing retail locations throughout Alberta and British Columbia where it seeks to establish a presence and apply for cannabis retail licences pursuant to recently announced provincial legislation. The additional retail locations will allow Spyder Vapes to leverage its retail and brand-building expertise, to offer customers quality cannabis products and, more specifically proprietary CBD products from Alliance Growers as legislation permits. Spyder Vapes' existing revenues and potential growth in the vape business will strengthen its ability to pursue opportunities in the soon to be launched recreational cannabis marketplace.

Spyder Vapes' retail and distribution focus is an ideal fit for Alliance Growers' mission to build a diversified global cannabis company focused not on where the market is today, but where it is going. Spyder Vapes neatly fits into Alliance Growers' emerging network of interests in licenced cannabis growers, cannabidiol (CBD) oil extractors, new agricultural technologies, and its own Cannabis Biotech Complex. Spyder Vapes, as the retail arm for Alliance Growers, will create a true Seed (plantlet farm) to Sale (retail stores) business for the Company and its customers.

