Hitachi ID Systems receives Highest Score in Automation-Focused Use Case and Third Highest Score in Midsize or Large Enterprise Use Case

Released on June 5, 2018, the Gartner research report on Critical Capabilities for Identity Governance and Administration states that, "IAM leaders should use this research to gain an understanding of how IGA products can address their needs and to augment their evaluations of vendors' IGA solutions."

Hitachi ID Systems scored the highest in the Automation-Focused Use Case, defined in the research as follows, "Provisioning is the original automation-focused use case for IGA deployments, targeting efficiency and control simultaneously through end-to-end automation. Fulfillment is weighted most heavily, because the effectiveness of automation is determined by the ability to integrate with external account repositories. Identity life cycle is important, because HR feeds and nonemployee management initiate the automated processes. Policy and role management is valued for the ability to automatically determine access that users should be assigned."

According to Gartner, "IGA solutions can be difficult to deploy. Gartner estimates that 50% of IGA deployments are in distress i.e., they have failed to achieve functional, budgetary or timing commitments. IGA deployments that end up in distress often prioritize provisioning during early phases."

Many years of experience have led Hitachi ID Systems to conclude that the complexity, risk and cost of joiner/mover/leaver process automation can be eliminated by adopting standardized and optimized business processes, rather than trying to move manual legacy processes onto the new IAM platform.

Hitachi ID Systems customers who adopt Hitachi ID Identity Express, a set of standardized business processes, are able to implement robust IAM automation in just a few months and with significantly reduced consulting fees not the years and millions of dollars that organizations who purchase products from SailPoint, IBM, CA or Oracle spend, despite delivering both rich process automation and robust access governance.

To learn more, please visit the Hitachi ID website. The IAM suite consists of three integrated products: Hitachi ID Identity Manager, Privileged Access Manager and Password Manager. It includes a rich set of connectors, automated provisioning/deactivation, an access request portal, SoD and RBAC policies, approval workflows, access certification, analytics and more.

Go to Hitachi ID's website to request access to a complimentary digital copy of the research.

Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Identity Governance and Administration," Brian Iverson, Kevin Kampman, et al., 5 June 2018.

