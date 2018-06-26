On request of Calliditas Therapeutics AB, company registration number 556659-9766, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from June 29, 2018. The admission is conditional upon that i) Calliditas Therapeutics AB is granted at least 550 MSEK in the offering and that ii) Calliditas Therapeutics AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The company has 16,673,000 shares as per today's date1 Short Name: CALTX ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 35,399,013 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010441584 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 156881 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 750,000 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 29, 2018, up and including July 2, 2018, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been fullfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 26-27 and 98 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 1) See prospectus page 118 (Sw. version)