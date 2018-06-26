Regulatory News:

The LUMIBIRD Group (Paris:LBIRD) is announcing that it has received an order from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) for over €20m, with delivery over the next four years, in line with the Megajoule schedule.

After 13 years focused on developing and manufacturing the first series, the MPA preamplifier module developed by LUMIBIRD has met all the requirements set, with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) placing the second of two series of orders that will make it possible to equip all of the Megajoule's 22 laser chains.

LUMIBIRD is particularly proud to have successfully completed the development, pre-series and series phases on this project, in cooperation with the teams from the CEA, especially considering the technical challenges that needed to be overcome in order to deliver the performance capabilities demanded.

Marc Le Flohic, LUMIBIRD CEO, reviews this success: "This achievement on a major national program highlights the LUMIBIRD Group's ability to deploy its ambitious strategy for lasers and applications. LUMIBIRD aims to capitalize on this technical and industrial success to consolidate its position as an international market leader for very high value-added laser sources".

Next date: 2018 first-half revenues on July 27, 2018 (before start of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 400 employees and over €85 million of revenues (pro forma 2017) and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626006156/en/

Contacts:

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic, Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

Chairman and CEO

info@lumibird.com

or

LUMIBIRD

Luc Ardon, Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

Chief Financial Officer

info@lumibird.com

or

CALYPTUS

Mathieu Calleux, Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91

Investors Relations

lumibird@calyptus.net