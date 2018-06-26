Blockspeed Token Economics - How Traxion and Blockchain Could Revolutionize Financial Services For The Unbanked

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / BlockSpeed has published a 41-page research report analyzing how the company TraXion and its TXN token could revolutionize financial services for the under- and unbanked in developing nations. The report assesses the token economics underpinning TraXion's TXN token using Blockspeed's proprietary Five Factor Analysis.

TXN Token - Greater Financial Inclusion Unlocked by Blockchain

TraXion's TXN token provides an opportunity to benefit from the growth of financial inclusion and digital banking among Southeast Asia's 438 million unbanked consumers.

TraXion seeks to promote greater financial inclusion in the region by offering an easy, cheap, quick, reliable and efficient 'one-stop shop' TraXion wallet app for un- and under-banked consumers to access basic financial services.

TraXion is well-positioned to become one of the key leaders offering digital banking services in Southeast Asia because:

1) TraXion utilizes Blockchain and Hyperledger Fabric technology which allows it to effectively tackle most of the major concerns associated with incumbent financial services platforms serving the unbanked - ie. high transaction costs, operational inefficiencies, mistrust of the financial system, and lack of transparency.

2) TraXion is developing a 'universal banking model' which provides a suite of services aimed at appealing to unbanked consumers, who tend to have an array of financial needs but may be deterred by the prospect of using several different platforms to perform different functions. This differentiates TraXion from most other known traditional, digital as well as Blockchain-enabled players who generally specialize in one or two products. In our view, this feature plugs an unmet demand in the market and may be the critical ingredient that can enable TraXion to successfully capture its target market where its peers have not been able to.

Token Burning Economic System Could Support US$3.6 TXN Price

Demand for TraXion's offerings can be a key driver for TXN token price appreciation, where we estimate a token value of US$3.6 by FY2023 possible based on TXN demand from potential transaction volumes across four key channels:

1) Payments usage

2) Domestic and international remittances volume

3) Insurance marketplace

4) Charitable donations volume

A major driver of the TXN token's utility value will be its token burning and staking economic mechanisms designed to link platform success with value for token holders.

For Blockspeed's full report and token economic model contact info@blockspeed.com.

BlockSpeed is a cryptocurrency and token economics research firm bringing increased transparency, understanding, and institutional research to the cryptocurrency market. For more information visit: https://blockspeed.com/.

