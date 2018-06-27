sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.914,00 Euro		+16,50
+0,87 %
WKN: 938427 ISIN: CH0010645932 Ticker-Symbol: GIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
GIVAUDAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GIVAUDAN SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.905,21
1.906,71
11:36
1.905,00
1.906,50
11:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GIVAUDAN SA
GIVAUDAN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GIVAUDAN SA1.914,00+0,87 %
NATUREX SA--