DNAtix, the Genetics Blockchain Company, Introduces Complete Genome Sequencing Pilot and Announces Token Sale

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital DNAtix Ltd (http://www.dnatix.com/)., the genetics blockchain company, today announced the pilot of a breakthrough blockchain-based infrastructure and ecosystem for anonymous genetic testing, services and research. DNAtix is the first company to successfully transfer a genetic sequence over the Ethereum Blockchain. The DNAtix genetics ecosystem links individual users in the search of health solutions, or answers to ancestral questions, with products and services that fit their needs. DNAtix is also developing a dedicated Token - the DNATIX token - that will be integrated into the use of its DNAtix genetic platform.

"DNAtix is solving the privacy issue once and for all for testing highly sensitive DNA data with the first infrastructure blockchain ecosystem solution for anonymous genetic services," said Ofer A. Lidsky the CEO & CTO of the DNAtix. "Consumers, healthcare institutions, research centers, clinics, genetic counselors and others interested in using, testing, or gathering DNA data can now connect, work together for better health solutions and feel confident in sharing their genetic information."

Anyone can anonymously upload partial and/or full genome sequences onto the DNAtix platform; contributors own their genomic data and use it to make informed decisions.

Technology Breakthrough: An entire genetics ecosystem on the blockchain

Opening the door for advancements in research, new treatments, and cutting-edge personalized and preventive medicine, DNAtix's D2C platform provides full genome testing and access to services and solutions on the Blockchain and allows researchers to use anonymous DNA, stored on the DNAtix infrastructure, to create tests, do research and design new treatments.

In order to better leverage the emerging infrastructure and potential of blockchain genetic storage, DNAtix has developed and freely releases its compression algorithm for the mutual betterment of the field; Thus far, DNA storage efficiency has been increased by 300%.

GitHub repository: https://github.com/DNAtix/DNAtix-DNA-Compression-Tool (https://github.com/DNAtix/DNAtix-DNA-Compression-Tool)

The DNATIX Token

DNAtix is in the private sale stage of its token to fund the delivery of anonymous genetic services at an affordable price point. The DNAtix token has smart contracts built into it enabling -for the first time- the anonymous and secure analysis, transfer, and storage of DNA sequences. The DNAtix wallet will facilitate anonymous payment for a wide range of genetic services. For more information and purchase instructions about DNAtix token sale, email: info@dnatix.com.

SPEAKING: DNAtix AT BLOCKCHAIN EXPO EUROPE

Ofer A. Lidsky will be presenting twice at Blockchain Expo Europe:

· Track: Developing Blockchain Applications (https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/track/developing-blockchain-applications/) · Day/Time: Day 1 (27 June) 14:40 - 14:50 · Title: Introducing new developments 2 (When Blockchain Meets Genetics) · Track: Blockchain Technologies (https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/track/blockchain-technologies-2/) · Day/Time: Day 2 (28 June) 09:40 - 10:20 · Keynote Panel: What does the future hold for Blockchain technology - where do we think we will be in 2030?

More information: https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/speaker/senior-representative-dnatix/ (https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/speaker/senior-representative-dnatix/)

ABOUT DNAtix

DNAtix, a cutting-edge genetics and blockchain company, is building the infrastructure for the world's genetic blockchain ecosystem where researchers, hospitals, developers, clinicians and others will develop next generation, decentralized genetics applications and health management solutions. DNAtix is also delivering a direct-to-consumer platform that offers anonymous and encrypted genome sequencing and genetic services, including digitized DNA analysis, storage and transfer. The DNAtix genetics ecosystem is a place where consumers and the industry can meet to share genetic data in a more transparent, accessible, applicable and secured manner. DNAtix is developing the future ecosystem for Genetics which is Blockchain based and includes cutting edge new innovative ideas and technologies. With a first successful proof of concept already completed for transferring a DNA sequence over the Ethereum blockchain DNAtix is leading the world of Genetic blockchain. www.dnatix.com (http://www.dnatix.com/)

