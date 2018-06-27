Ultra Electronics, 3eTI Director of Cybersecurity to Speak at2nd Annual API-IOGP Cybersecurity Europe Conference For Oil and Natural Gas Industry

London, UK, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Electronics, 3eTI (https://www.ultra-3eti.com/) (3eTI), a leading cyber-technology company with products and solutions that secure critical infrastructure in industrial and government markets, today announced that 3eTI Director of Cybersecurity, Kenneth Frische, has accepted an invitation to join the panel discussion, "Next Generation Cybersecurity Solutions/Technologies: What's on the Horizon? Part II (http://www.api.org/~/media/Files/Events/cybersecurity/2018%20API%20Cybersecurity%20Europe%20Draft%20Program.pdf)" at the Second Annual API-IOGP Cybersecurity Europe Conference for the Oil And Natural Gas Industry in London, UK, at 3:40 PM on Thursday, June 28, 2018.



Cybersecurity is critical to the infrastructure of the oil and gas industry. According to the American Petroleum Institute (API), the energy industry, including oil and natural gas, is ranked second highest of all industries most likely to suffer a cyber-attack.



Moderated by API Policy Analyst, James Crandall, the aforementioned session will examine risks and security standards in Robotic Process Automation, behavioral-based detection of cyber-attacks on Programmable Logical Controllers (PLCs), and the Purdue Model. Attendees will hear how deep packet inspection functionality delivers enhanced visibility and controls to fill the voids left by legacy ICS devices and technology, as well as how this technology can be used to enforce an application whitelisting policy with relative ease to protect embedded devices at the network layer.



For more than 20 years, 3eTI has secured critical networks and solved complex problems for federal government agencies and branches of the military including the U.S. Department of State and Navy, respectively. Solutions like 3eTI's CyberFence (http://www.ultra-3eti.com/products/cyberfence/) provide embedded security for industrial automation and control systems to shield infrastructure against cyber-attacks. 3eTI adapts to meet the specific requirements of each deployment, preserving and protecting networks with both embedded endpoint technology and legacy systems.



"3eTI understands the importance of achieving and maintaining a robust operations technology (OT) security program, and that priority one is defending against malware breaches that can destroy systems at the plant causing catastrophic disruption to daily operations," said Kenneth Frische. "For those in the energy industry working with industrial control systems (ICS), the efficiencies-driven demand for remote support has increased accessibility levels of control systems to remote access and injects new cyber-vulnerabilities. I look forward to addressing this critical subject matter with our esteemed colleagues, and to identifying proven solutions for oil and gas ICS which, for the most part, are ill prepared mitigate cyber risks.



"3eTI solutions are designed to protect data and minimize server downtime due to cyber-attack. 3eTI safeguards ICS against malware, while optimizing efficient operations, with solutions that seamlessly integrate with any platform at the plant. The company's installed and real-world experience assures positive, timely and cost-effective outcomes."Attacks such as the recent Triton (also called Trisis/HatMan) malware are shaping technologies for cyber-securing critical infrastructure worldwide," added Frische. "This attack illustrates the necessity of anomaly detection in the forms of deep packet inspection (DPI) and applications whitelisting to combat today's ICS cyber threats."



WHAT: Next Generation Cybersecurity Solutions/Technologies: What's on the Horizon? Part II



WHO: Ultra Electronics, 3eTI Director of Cybersecurity, Kenneth Frische



WHEN: Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:40 PM - 4:55 PM



WHERE: Second Annual API-IOGP Europe Cybersecurity Conference (http://www.api.org/products-and-services/events/calendar/2018/cyber-europe)



Click here for more information about this session.

(http://www.api.org/~/media/Files/Events/cybersecurity/2018%20API%20Cybersecurity%20Europe%20Draft%20Program.pdf)

Frische brings more than 30 years of experience providing IT and OT solutions, services and consulting for the defense, energy, chemical and other industries. For 3eTI, Ken specializes in product design and marketing for the company's award-winning cyber product suite. He provides customers cyber consulting services, partner relationship management, and ISA 62443 series training. Prior to joining 3eTI, Ken held senior-level technical positions, specifically in IT and cybersecurity/solutions architecture, for organizations including aeSolutions, InSource Solutions, First Union Bank and CC Dickson Co. Ken holds an MBA from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Purdue University.



To learn more about Ultra Electronics, 3eTI, please visit www.ultra-3eTI.com.

(http://www.ultra-3eti.com/)



About American Petroleum Institute (API)

The American Petroleum Institute (API) is the only national trade association representing all facets of the oil and natural gas industry, which supports 10.3 million U.S. jobs and nearly 8 percent of the U.S. economy.

API's more than 625 members include large integrated companies, as well as exploration and production, refining, marketing, pipeline, and marine businesses, and service and supply firms. They provide most of the nation's energy and are backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 40 million Americans.



About Ultra Electronics, 3eTI

Ultra Electronics, 3eTI is a leading provider of military-grade secure communications that enable critical systems security, infrastructure security, and facilities management for the defense, government, utilities and industrial markets worldwide. Solutions form robust, cyber-secure, wired and wireless sensor networking systems that modernize and integrate disparate legacy systems across widespread bases and facilities to increase productivity and provide a path to lower operational costs. 3eTI's product portfolio includes net-centric and OEM products that enable comprehensive data protection for a wide range of defense and industrial applications such as secure wireless mesh networks, industrial sensor networks, cyber security, and perimeter security solutions approved for use by the most stringent and demanding customers, including the US military.

Mostafa Razzak JMRConnect (for 3eTI) (202) 904-2048 m.razzak@jmrconnect.net