sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

145,11 Euro		+0,08
+0,06 %
WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,51
144,92
11:11
144,57
144,99
11:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOODYS CORPORATION145,11+0,06 %
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR11,23+0,27 %