Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Rating to Sberbank 27-Jun-2018 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned Baa3. Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), assigned Prime-3. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5685 EQS News ID: 699169 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2018 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)