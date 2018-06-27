Additional patent application filed for innovative template concept

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted eperi GmbH a patent for its concept of an intelligent encryption gateway that is capable of operating as a forward, reverse, and API proxy.

With this technology, which is used in the eperi Gateway, sensitive data can be encrypted before they are transferred to an arbitrary number of web applications, databases, and data storage systems for further processing and storage. In the reverse direction, the eperi Gateway decrypts the encrypted data back into plaintext and returns them to the legitimate user. Accordingly, the eperi Gateway plays a key role in the establishment of effective data protection for the cloud while simultaneously solving a fundamental problem of provider-side encryption solutions: since it is itself located outside the cloud environment whose data are to be encrypted, the eperi Gateway decouples the cloud applications from the cloud data.

Elmar Eperiesi-Beck, CEO of eperi: "By securing cloud computing, we actually turn it into a viable option for many companies previously unable to use it. With our cloud data protection solutions, businesses as cloud customers continue to enjoy sole control of their data protection processes while also being able to ensure that they can enforce fulfillment of compliance requirements at a centralized location."

The eperi Gateway is the only solution on the market to enable encryption and pseudonymization for this wide variety of popular business applications in the cloud while also preserving access to key functionality in these applications. This is achieved with an innovative method for which a patent application has also been filed that uses templates to control processing logic and encryption techniques at the level of fields, files, and contents. eperi offers turnkey solutions for integrating Office 365 and Salesforce. Partners and customers can modify these to suit requirements or use them as templates for integrating additional business applications.

