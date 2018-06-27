sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt Named a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

Nation's Leading Frozen Yogurt Chain Receives Top 20 Ranking in Highly Competitive Frozen Desserts Category

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2018 / sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, the nation's leading frozen yogurt chain, named America's #1 Best Frozen Yogurt in 2017 and #2 Best Frozen Yogurt in 2018 by The Daily Meal, was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Top Food Franchises list. This list recognizes the top 200 food-based companies, classified within their respective categories, (such as Coffee, Hamburgers, and Mexican Food) based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking. sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt was ranked #17 in the Frozen Desserts category.

"Our stated mission is to create the best frozen yogurt experience our guests have ever had, and everyone in the sweetFrog family strives to prove that statement true each day," says sweetFrog CEO, Patrick Galleher. "Our top priority is to deliver the very best to our wonderful customers. Being recognized as one of the top food-based companies is a powerful testimony and a well-earned perk for our corporate staff, franchisees and their employees who work tirelessly to make sweetFrog a favorite destination for families across the nation. We humbly accept this exclusive award from Entrepreneur magazine and look forward to repeating this achievement in 2019."

"Food franchises can be some of the most challenging to run, but they can also be some of the most rewarding," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief. "Our Top Food Franchises list shines a light on some of the best opportunities in this highly competitive industry."

The 2018 Top Food Franchises rankings are based on the score each company receives when it is evaluated by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 formula, which considers more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchise support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

sweetFrog ( http://www.sweetfrog.com ) is the fastest growing self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh toppings choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores and mobile units including retail, mobile trucks and non-traditional locations (such as sporting venues) in twenty-seven states in the U.S and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. sweetFrog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

