BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE: BSIG) will announce its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, on Thursday, August 2, 2018. The Company will announce its results through a press release and related slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

Dial-in Toll Free Dial-in Number: (844) 579-6824 International Dial-in Number: (763) 488-9145 Conference ID: 8659069 Visit ir.bsig.com for the webcast link (register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere's website, at https://ir.bsig.com or by:

Dial-in Replay Toll Free Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056 International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 8659069

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a global, multi-boutique asset management company with approximately $240 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2018. Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment strategies to investors around the world. BrightSphere's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between BrightSphere and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. BrightSphere's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources and capabilities of a larger firm. For more information about BrightSphere, please visit the company's website at www.bsig.com.

