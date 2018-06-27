MONDI PLC - Report on Payments to Governments

Mondi Limited

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together "Mondi Group" or "Mondi") notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and/or the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

Regulatory Report on Payments to Governments in respect of Logging Industries for the Year 2017

The report of payments to governments made by Mondi plc and its subsidiary undertakings for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been published in accordance with the UK's Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). This regulation implements the two EU Directives in the UK, mandating annual reports by companies in the extractives and logging industries of their payments to governments in countries in which they operate.

To read details of Mondi's payments to governments go to www.mondigroup.com.

Basis of preparation

The application of the Regulation for Mondi relates to our logging activities and specifically to the disclosure of payments to governments relating to the logging of primary forests.

We have used the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations definition of 'primary forest' being:

'Naturally regenerated forest of native species, where there are no clearly visible indications of human activities and the ecological processes are not significantly disturbed'.

Also, for the purposes of this report, the original 'IFL 2000' (Greenpeace, World Resources Institute (WRI) and Transparent World) inventory of intact forests has been used as the base for reporting on the harvesting of primary forests in the Komi Republic, Russia ('Komi').

Only a portion of our Syktyvkar logging operations in Komi fall within the above definition of primary forests. Our operations in South Africa comprise plantation forests that are not associated with any primary forests and therefore are excluded from the report.

Our logging operations in Komi do not result in deforestation. In terms of the Russian Forestry Code and Mondi's sustainable development policies all logged areas are naturally regenerated with supplementary plantings of spruce and pine where required to make up full populations of young trees for the next sustainable forest cycle. During logging operations protected areas, High Conservation Areas (HCV) areas and sensitive biotopes, comprising approximately 25% of the area, are naturally set aside for conservation.

Exchange rate

Payments made in currencies other than the euro (Mondi Group's reporting currency) are translated for this report using the average exchange rate during the financial year to which it relates.

Further information

For further information regarding the Mondi Group's approach to sustainably managing our forests, please refer to our Sustainable development report 2017 which can be found at www.mondigroup.com/sd17 and our sustainable forestry policy, one of our issue specific SD policies at www.mondigroup.com/en/sustainability/governance-of-sustainability .

Report

Government Report Country Production entitlement Taxes Royalties Dividends Bonuses Licence fees, etc Infrastructure improvements Total Russia Nil -€123,0001 Nil Nil Nil €786,000 Nil €663,000 Projects Report Entity Production entitlement Taxes Royalties Dividends Bonuses Licence fees, etc Infrastructure improvements Total OJSC Mondi Syktyvkar Nil -€123,0001 Nil Nil Nil €786,000 Nil €663,000

1 For the years ended 31 December 2015 and 31 December 2016 a positive figure was included in respect of taxes paid rather than a negative figure to show a tax deduction. For the year ended 31 December 2017, the position has been corrected to show a tax deduction, resulting in a lower total payment figure than in previous years.

The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

